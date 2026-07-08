This Restaurant Chain Still Has An All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Every Friday

Some days of the week are inextricably linked to a certain kind of food — often, that's due to the power of alliteration. Consider Taco Tuesdays (which would have just felt wrong if it were Taco Thursdays) or Meatless Mondays — a good opportunity to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. And then there are Fish Fry Fridays, which are celebrated by (among other restaurants) Black Bear Diner, a chain popular in the western United States.

Black Bear Diner specializes in classic diner fare and stick-to-your-ribs comfort food, like a cross between Denny's and a less aggressively southern version of Cracker Barrel. The first Black Bear Diner opened in Mount Shasta, California, a town named after a nearby mountain where some New Age practitioners believe a hidden city of "ancient Lemurians" live — which is to say it's classic California.

You'll certainly be able to fill yourself up on its hearty breakfasts and chicken fried steaks. But if you happen to visit on a Friday after 4 p.m., you'll be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat fish fry. The meal includes fried pollock fillets (the kind of fish many restaurants use), fries, hushpuppies, and slaw. And don't worry — you'll get some tartar sauce to go with it, too. Prices vary depending on location, but expect to pay around $18 to $20 per person.