McDonald's And Burger King Use The Same Kind Of Fish (So Why Do The Sandwiches Taste So Different?)
Do you remember that scene from "The Devil Wears Prada" where Miranda Priestly and one of her assistants are trying to choose between two nearly identical belts? That's sometimes how we feel when we try to explain the differences between McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and Burger King's Big Fish. Yes, they're both fast food fish sandwiches, which rarely deviate much in the first place; and yes, they're even made from the same kind of fish. And yet, they don't actually taste the same. Why is that? Well, really, it comes down to bread, breading, and condiments (or a lack thereof).
Let's talk about the fish first. Both McDonald's and Burger King use Alaskan pollock for their fish sandwiches, which isn't exactly surprising. The majority of fish sticks you'll find in the freezer aisle at your local supermarket use Alaskan pollock, too, because it's a mild white fish that can be sustainably fished. But what kind of bread is that pollock served on? In the Filet-O-Fish's case, it's served on a generic white hamburger bun, sweet yet unobtrusive; in the case of the Big Fish, it's a toasted potato bun, which is a little less sweet. This may not seem like a huge difference, but there's more where that came from.
The Filet-o-Fish and Big Fish have different breading and toppings
Now that we've talked about bread, let's get into the breading situation. If you've been to a McDonald's, you probably have a good idea of the kind of breading a Filet-O-Fish has going for it: smooth, golden brown, and crispy, if you catch it on a good day. Burger King, on the other hand, lends its Big Fish a little more crunch with its panko-coated fish filet. It's not necessarily better or worse than the Filet-O-Fish, but it definitely explains why it tastes different.
There's also the matter of toppings and condiments. Both the Filet-O-Fish and the Big Fish feature tartar sauce, as you might expect from a fish sandwich. (Tartar sauce is also great for an egg salad.) But McDonald's, for whatever reason, also sees fit to slap a half-slice of American cheese on its fish sandwich, which may strike some as sacrilege. It also forgoes other toppings, like pickles or lettuce, putting the focus squarely on its mild fish and sweet-and-creamy tartar sauce. The Big Fish, on the other hand, sets aside cheese in favor of bright, acidic pickles, lending it an entirely different flavor profile. Better or worse? Again, that's for you to decide.