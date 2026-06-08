McDonald's And Burger King Use The Same Kind Of Fish (So Why Do The Sandwiches Taste So Different?)

Do you remember that scene from "The Devil Wears Prada" where Miranda Priestly and one of her assistants are trying to choose between two nearly identical belts? That's sometimes how we feel when we try to explain the differences between McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and Burger King's Big Fish. Yes, they're both fast food fish sandwiches, which rarely deviate much in the first place; and yes, they're even made from the same kind of fish. And yet, they don't actually taste the same. Why is that? Well, really, it comes down to bread, breading, and condiments (or a lack thereof).

Let's talk about the fish first. Both McDonald's and Burger King use Alaskan pollock for their fish sandwiches, which isn't exactly surprising. The majority of fish sticks you'll find in the freezer aisle at your local supermarket use Alaskan pollock, too, because it's a mild white fish that can be sustainably fished. But what kind of bread is that pollock served on? In the Filet-O-Fish's case, it's served on a generic white hamburger bun, sweet yet unobtrusive; in the case of the Big Fish, it's a toasted potato bun, which is a little less sweet. This may not seem like a huge difference, but there's more where that came from.