The Tangy Sauce You're Missing For The Absolute Best Egg Salad
Sorry, mayo. Turns out, egg salad has been eyeing a new condiment in the fridge door: tartar sauce. That's right — this zesty seasoning isn't just for fish sandwiches. With its touch of acidity, tartar sauce packs a punch that mayonnaise alone simply can't provide. Not to mention, if you're already someone who adds pickle relish to your egg salad, you'll love how tartar sauce combines the creaminess of mayo with the satisfying tang of pickles.
But tartar sauce does more than just fill in for mayo — the pickles and capers add a briny kick that cuts through the richness of the eggs, giving your spread a bit of an edge. It's a simple change, but it makes each bite just ... better. And, if you're into tweaking things, tartar sauce is just the base to build on — give it a dash of Old Bay, a kick of chipotle peppers, or even an artichoke to make it your own.
How to make egg salad with tartar sauce
Deliciousness aside, the best part about this egg salad upgrade is how simple it is. Start with six hard-boiled eggs, chopped. Toss in two tablespoons of tartar sauce for the right amount of tang and sharpness. A tablespoon of mustard adds a little extra bite, while a teaspoon of sugar keeps things balanced. And boom, that's it. You can either eat it straight out of the bowl or slather some between two slices of your favorite bread for a classic sandwich situation. And while egg salad has traditionally been eaten as a lunchtime staple, the tartar sauce gives it just enough flair to upgrade it to dinner status.
So, the next time you're staring down all those leftover hard-boiled eggs in the fridge, maybe give the mayo a break. Reach for the tartar instead to give your egg salad the punchy twist you never knew it needed.