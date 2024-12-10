The Tangy Sauce You're Missing For The Absolute Best Egg Salad

Sorry, mayo. Turns out, egg salad has been eyeing a new condiment in the fridge door: tartar sauce. That's right — this zesty seasoning isn't just for fish sandwiches. With its touch of acidity, tartar sauce packs a punch that mayonnaise alone simply can't provide. Not to mention, if you're already someone who adds pickle relish to your egg salad, you'll love how tartar sauce combines the creaminess of mayo with the satisfying tang of pickles.

But tartar sauce does more than just fill in for mayo — the pickles and capers add a briny kick that cuts through the richness of the eggs, giving your spread a bit of an edge. It's a simple change, but it makes each bite just ... better. And, if you're into tweaking things, tartar sauce is just the base to build on — give it a dash of Old Bay, a kick of chipotle peppers, or even an artichoke to make it your own.