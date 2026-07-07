You Need To Order Your Filet-O-Fish Norwegian-Style (Just Trust Us)

The Filet-O-Fish is an iconic McDonald's classic that has been perfectly engineered down to the last crumb: a golden square of crispy fish, a slather of creamy tartar sauce, and a wonky half-slice (no more, no less) of American cheese, all enveloped in a warm steamed bun. That said, there are plenty of fish sandwiches in the sea, and if you're looking to give your Filet-O-Fish a fresh upgrade, you need to try ordering it Norwegian-style.

Norway isn't the first country most people associate with fast food (although the Nordic nation's hot dog game is surprisingly strong). However, Norwegians consume over double the amount of seafood per capita as Americans, according to World Population Review, so it's safe to assume they know a thing or two about how best to enjoy fish, and that's reflected in the Scandinavian country's McDonald's menu.

Other than the classic Filet-O-Fish, Norway has the Fish McFeast at its 95 McDonald's locations. This deluxe fish sandwich features the same real-deal Alaska Pollock patty as the standard Filet-O-Fish, but it's served on a sesame seed bun and loaded up with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, and McFeast sauce.