You Need To Order Your Filet-O-Fish Norwegian-Style (Just Trust Us)
The Filet-O-Fish is an iconic McDonald's classic that has been perfectly engineered down to the last crumb: a golden square of crispy fish, a slather of creamy tartar sauce, and a wonky half-slice (no more, no less) of American cheese, all enveloped in a warm steamed bun. That said, there are plenty of fish sandwiches in the sea, and if you're looking to give your Filet-O-Fish a fresh upgrade, you need to try ordering it Norwegian-style.
Norway isn't the first country most people associate with fast food (although the Nordic nation's hot dog game is surprisingly strong). However, Norwegians consume over double the amount of seafood per capita as Americans, according to World Population Review, so it's safe to assume they know a thing or two about how best to enjoy fish, and that's reflected in the Scandinavian country's McDonald's menu.
Other than the classic Filet-O-Fish, Norway has the Fish McFeast at its 95 McDonald's locations. This deluxe fish sandwich features the same real-deal Alaska Pollock patty as the standard Filet-O-Fish, but it's served on a sesame seed bun and loaded up with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, and McFeast sauce.
How to order a Norwegian-style Filet-O-Fish in the United States
The Fish McFeast is essentially a cheeseburger with a fried fish filet instead of a beef patty. It's a bit more substantial than your standard Filet-O-Fish and offers a lot more vegetable crunch. If you're ready to feast on a Norwegian-style Filet-O-Fish but aren't planning a trip to Norway anytime soon, never fear. While the Fish McFeast is sadly not on the official menu at U.S. McDonald's locations, American customers can order a very similar sandwich with a few small tweaks to the classic Filet-O-Fish.
The biggest hurdle is the McFeast sauce, a creamy sandwich spread containing canola oil, mustard flour, and lemon juice. The sauce is not offered on the U.S. menu, but luckily, you can substitute mayonnaise for a fairly similar flavor.
If you're ordering through the McDonald's app, just select a standard Filet-O-Fish, no tartar sauce. Then, add pickles, lettuce, tomato, mustard, ketchup, and mayonnaise. You may be able to get even closer to the true Fish McFeast experience by ordering at the counter: Simply request a Filet-O-Fish with cheeseburger toppings and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun (not all locations allow bun swaps, but it's worth a shot). Whether you're looking to level up your fast food fish sandwich game or simply want to try a unique global McDonald's dish, Norway's refreshing twist on the Filet-O-Fish is certainly worth a try.