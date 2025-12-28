Move Over, Chicago: This European Nation Is Serving Up Some Seriously Scrumptious Hot Dogs

A great hot dog isn't hard to find in the United States. It is home to dozens of regional styles that range from Chicago's garden-on-a-bun to Kansas City dogs that come topped like a Reuben sandwich. The snack food has become an American icon, consumed en masse in baseball stadiums, at summer cookouts, and during the 4th of July. But if any country could compete with the U.S. as far as obsessing over the frankfurter, it might be Norway, where residents eat an average of 100 hot dogs every year.

Sausages have been part of Norwegian's food culture since the time of the Vikings, but the hot dog version of it (processed meat in tube form served inside a split bun) largely caught on in the Scandinavian country in the 1950s, when a fascination for all-things-American was at its peak. In Norway, the American-style hot dog is known as pølse med brød, or "sausage with bread," but another version, called pølse i lompe, is more indicative of the country's signature style. The latter contains a hot dog wrapped in a potato flour based-flatbread called lefsa. One popular and unique way to enjoy a pølse i lompe is to top it with ketchup, mustard, crispy onions, raw onions, and shrimp or potato salad. In this way, it's similar to a Swedish hot dog, called a tunnbrödsrulle.

Just like you can easily grab a quick hot dog at any given convenience store in America, pølse med brød are widely available in Norway at gas stations, arenas and event locations, ferries, train stations, and camp grounds.