Unfortunately, grabbing the perfect pick-me-up beverage seems to be getting pricier. Due to factors like high coffee bean prices and much-needed minimum wage increases in the United States, coffee shop prices keep going up. According to FinanceBuzz, prices at Starbucks increased 39% between 2014 and 2024. By the end of 2026's second quarter, prices went up at Dutch Bros by about 3% from 2025, but that's because the company is absorbing the majority of elevated costs to avoid passing them onto customers (per Yahoo Finance).

That's why you'll want to get the most bang for your buck on your coffee run. Let's say you have $20 to spend and are choosing between Starbucks and Dutch Bros. Ultimately, Dutch Bros is where to go for a cheaper cup. For a 16-ounce hot Americano, expect to pay $3.25 for a medium at Dutch Bros and $4.25 for a grande at Starbucks. Though prices vary some depending on which size you order, in general, at Starbucks you'll pay around $0.33 per ounce compared to Dutch Bros' $0.21. If this is your go-to order, you'd be able to get four Americanos from Starbucks (with $3 to go toward the tip) or six from Dutch Bros (with $0.50 to spare).

Keep in mind: The general consensus for what you should tip at a cafe, according to baristas on Reddit, is between $1 and $2 per drink or 20% for orders with elaborate beverages, secret menu items, or several drinks. Sales tax varies, but the national average is 7.53% (via Tax Foundation). The prices listed throughout this piece do not include tax and tip and are pulled from online menus in Austin, Texas.