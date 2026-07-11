5 Best Cheeses For Your Next Lasagna

When you're making something like lasagna, the cheese can feel like a bit of an afterthought. Not that it's unimportant, of course, or that you should be careless when using it; but unlike tomato sauce (which can be upgraded with miso), it's not something you can make yourself (unless you have several cows and a lot of time on your hands). If you're not making a bechamel sauce, you may just decide to toss a simple cheese mixture on and call it a day, but we urge you to exercise a bit of care when sorting out your cheese because it really does take a lasagna from good to great.

We all love tangy, sweet tomato sauce and unctuous, tender meat (beef or sausage, depending on your taste), but what would lasagna be without cheese? Pretty darn boring, that's what. Can you imagine taking a square of lasagna from the pan and not seeing a luxurious cheese pull? It would be like a world without sunshine, we tell you. So, with that in mind, here are five of the best cheeses to use in your lasagna from the most typical to the most unusual. (It's not like we're asking you to use camembert or anything — we're not total radicals.)