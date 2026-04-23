The Super Umami Ingredient That Instantly Upgrades Any Tomato Sauce

Tomato sauce is the bedrock of Italian cooking, as well as the secret to infusing flavor into soups and stews. A spoonful can add a wow factor to so many dishes, but there's an ingredient that can further boost its impact. If you're on a mission to make a showstopping batch of homemade tomato sauce (or to amp up a canned version), add some miso and watch the flavors blossom. It's a savory tip we picked up in an exclusive interview with Alexandra Shytsman, recipe developer, cookbook author, and founder of the plant-based recipe site The New Baguette. She says that the ancient Japanese seasoning blends perfectly with tomato sauce and adds depth to the flavor profile.

Miso makes food better because of its intense umami, a savory flavor that is created by one major amino acid called glutamate. Tomatoes also contain glutamate, and pairing the two magnifies the umami flavor. The salty and rich miso also balances out the bright, acidic qualities in tomatoes, creating a rich, flavorful sauce. "Miso is salty, super-savory, and slightly sweet," explains Shytsman. "Adding it to tomato sauce would amplify the umami taste (i.e. 'savoriness'), which could be useful for amping up the flavor of so-so jarred tomato sauces, or homemade tomato sauces made with out-of-season tomatoes."