Broccoli tends to get a bad rap as the stereotypical bitter green vegetable that kids (and adults) instinctively push to the sides of their plates. And, sure, if you boil it into oblivion and serve it without a spice in sight, broccoli probably won't taste great. However, properly prepared broccoli is truly a delight and can be irresistible even for the pickiest eaters. (Case in point: drench it in peanut butter better sauce.)

Lloyd Rose, vegan chef, cookbook author of "Island Vegan: 75 Flavorful Recipes from the Caribbean: Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Dominican Republic," and creator of Plant Crazii suggests giving this cruciferous veggie a craveworthy umami upgrade with miso butter. The flavor-packed combination of white miso paste, lemon zest, and lemon juice works together to make the broccoli shine. "You'll get a slightly sweet and savory taste from the white miso along with a buttery flavor that also helps with the overall texture," said Rose. "The lemon will help to balance out the richness and brighten the dish." With mouthwatering preparations like this, it's obvious why broccoli is America's favorite vegetable.