The Umami Topping That Makes Roasted Broccoli Irresistible
Broccoli tends to get a bad rap as the stereotypical bitter green vegetable that kids (and adults) instinctively push to the sides of their plates. And, sure, if you boil it into oblivion and serve it without a spice in sight, broccoli probably won't taste great. However, properly prepared broccoli is truly a delight and can be irresistible even for the pickiest eaters. (Case in point: drench it in peanut butter better sauce.)
Lloyd Rose, vegan chef, cookbook author of "Island Vegan: 75 Flavorful Recipes from the Caribbean: Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Dominican Republic," and creator of Plant Crazii suggests giving this cruciferous veggie a craveworthy umami upgrade with miso butter. The flavor-packed combination of white miso paste, lemon zest, and lemon juice works together to make the broccoli shine. "You'll get a slightly sweet and savory taste from the white miso along with a buttery flavor that also helps with the overall texture," said Rose. "The lemon will help to balance out the richness and brighten the dish." With mouthwatering preparations like this, it's obvious why broccoli is America's favorite vegetable.
How to make miso butter-roasted broccoli
Making miso roasted broccoli is as easy as following your favorite crispy roasted broccoli recipe and simply tossing it with miso butter before serving. Miso butter-roasted broccoli is amazing, but why stop there? Lloyd Rose suggests mixing your broccoli up with other flavor-enhancing umami topping combinations such as tahini, soy sauce, and lemon or gochujang. You can also add sesame oil and rice vinegar. "These will work just as well because they all balance fat, umami, and acid," Rose noted.
Additionally, broccoli isn't the only vegetable that can be transformed for the better with a dash of miso butter. According to Rose, "it would be a wise move to use some on grilled corn, mashed potatoes, or even to incorporate into a sauce to coat crispy mushrooms." All of these umami combinations sound incredibly delicious, but if you're looking for a slightly more indulgent option, we also suggest giving this miso butter spaghetti carbonara a try.