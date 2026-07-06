Why Italians Are Very Territorial About Food, According To Stanley Tucci

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It's safe to say that Stanley Tucci is a bit preoccupied with food. The beloved character actor whom you may have seen in "The Devil Wears Prada" or "Conclave" has written a number of books (including "Taste: My Life Through Food" and "What I Ate In One Year") concerning his relationship with food. Not only that, but his Emmy Award-winning travel series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" sees him exploring this beautiful country and tasting just about everything he can fit on a fork. So, it's no surprise he has some insight as to how intense Italians can get about food; specifically, how territorial they get over regional differences.

In an interview with the BBC, Tucci mused on the regionality of Italian cuisine. "When you say to someone, 'You're from Italy', they'll say, 'No, I'm from Tuscany' or 'I'm from Florence', so they're very territorial, especially when it comes to food," Tucci said. This territorial nature kicks in even when the territory is as small as a single city, as with Siena, which is made up of many smaller districts called contradas. "They all believe their contrada is the greatest," he said, "and they express that in many ways, including food." (In fairness, if you go to New York City and ask which borough has the best pizza, you're liable to start a fistfight so this is by no means limited to the Old Country.)