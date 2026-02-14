Lidia Bastianich's Stock Tips For Perfectly Textured Risotto

Anyone who has attempted to make a risotto knows the dish demands a nuanced approach. One wrong step could lead to a mushy texture or rice kernels that aren't fully cooked through. Part of the appeal of the Italian staple is its even, creamy consistency. To achieve that, it's paramount that every aspect of the dish is carefully considered, particularly the quantity of stock used to cook it. Still, famed chef Lidia Bastianich argues that while the volume of stock is important, how it's incorporated into the dish is equally critical.

Whether you're using the standard arborio rice or Bastianich's favorite, carnaroli, the amount of stock used is the same: three cups of stock for every one cup of rice. That gets you about enough risotto to feed a crowd of six. Yet, unlike making a simple batch of rice, dumping those ingredients in the pot at the same time can destroy your chances of attaining a luscious texture.

The kernels should come out al dente, and if you use all the stock at once, that won't be the result you'll walk away with. Bastianich says it should be added slowly so the rice doesn't open up, which allows it to reach the perfect consistency. Equally crucial is ensuring the stock is hot when adding it to the rice. If it enters the mix straight out of the fridge, it can make the kernels congeal, dismantling any hopes you had about enjoying a creamy risotto.