The Essential Liquid Lidia Bastianich Always Adds To Risotto

When you want a warm meal with a beautiful presentation, you reach for risotto. It's an elegant, simple combination of broth and rice — one that's made so much better when you pour yourself a glass of white wine during the cooking process. That wine, it turns out, is just as important to the risotto as it is to the chef. It infuses pizzazz into every grain of rice, creating another layer of flavor while magnifying those already present in the dish.

In an interview with Tasting Table, celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich explained why white wine is such an essential part of risotto. "Milled rice [is] about 95% starch, so it's not very flavorful," she shared. "When you're toasting it with a little bit of oil and it's toasted, you add the wine. The rice will absorb the wine. You will balance the kernel of the rice with flavor and with acidity." After adding the wine, stir the mixture and scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Cook until most of the alcohol smell has dissipated, concentrating the flavor of the wine. Then, follow immediately with a bit of hot stock, allowing it to absorb into the rice as you stir before you add another ladleful.