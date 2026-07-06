Can You Eat Eggs That Are 2 Months Old? The Only Rule You Need To Know

Your standard egg carton may only contain around 10 to 12 eggs, but chickens across the United States lay about 90 billion eggs per year. Even with so many potential omelets out there, you probably want the eggs you just bought to last a while. If you're not eating eggs every day, then how long are eggs good for? Can you eat eggs after two months?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a container of raw eggs should last for about three to five weeks in the refrigerator, although it may not be that long in practice. Keeping them any longer is pushing it, although there are ways to check freshness (more on that later). Keep in mind that your five weeks starts on the packaging date located on your egg carton, which all egg cartons in the U.S. legally need to have, rather than a "sell by" date. If you want to stay more cautious, a good rule is to assume you've got about three weeks from the day you bought them.

Once cracked and separated, those raw egg whites and yolks should both last up to four days in the fridge. Cooked eggs may not last more than a week, and if you've baked the eggs into anything else, check those other ingredients' refrigerator lifespans. If you live in a place where eggs are rarely refrigerated (like parts of Europe), it's much more unsafe to eat them after three weeks at the absolute maximum.