What Happens If You Eat Eggs Every Day

As busy schedules and regular routine interfere with leisurely mornings, you may find yourself reaching for the same breakfast ingredients day after day because if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Eggs are an easy, go-to breakfast staple, but if you're concerned about how they may be impacting your health long-term, here's some good news for you. Eggs are high in healthy fats, vitamins, and nutrients like vitamin D, B12, protein, calcium, and choline. Not to mention it only takes 40 seconds to make luxurious scrambled eggs. Which is to say, eggs are a quick, efficient, and healthy way to kickstart your day.

If you eat an egg every day, you'll likely notice more energy and less hunger as the day goes on. This is thanks to the protein (which helps you feel satiated) and the vitamins in the egg (particularly vitamin B12, if you're deficient) giving you a boost. These benefits can be increased by changing how you prepare your eggs. If your egg is cooked with a heaping amount of butter and served with bacon, sausage, and French toast, you might feel less energized and more inclined to taking a nap. Meanwhile, an egg served up with other healthy options like a slice of avocado toast and cherry tomatoes is a great way to fuel your day.

So, an egg a day can be beneficial for someone looking to increase their vitamin intake or hit their protein goals, but this doesn't mean you can start living off of a baker's dozen every day. It's also important to note that a daily egg might not be the best option for everyone.