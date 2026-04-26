What Happens If You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a sweet, delicious fruit that are great to take on the go thanks to their naturally provided packaging. A bonus is that when you're done eating the fruit, the banana peel is a staple of slapstick comedy. Most people who enjoy them have a banana now and again, but true banana enthusiasts might wonder what would happen if you ate a banana every day. Bananas are a great source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C; all of which can lead to beneficial results.
If you eat a banana every day, you'll likely notice an increase in energy because of the B vitamins and carbohydrates in bananas. There's also a chance you'll become more regular. Not only are bananas high in fiber, but they also contain prebiotics which help your digestive system do its job. You may also experience improved hydration and better muscle recovery thanks to the electrolytes found in bananas. If you're currently in the habit of eating a banana every day, you may already have noticed these benefits, but before you run to Trader Joe's for the most popular bananas on the market, there are a few things you should know.
Bananas are a good source of energy, but you can eat too many
For those who love bananas, one a day may not feel like enough. Although they're high in nutrients, like all foods they shouldn't be eaten in excess. Just two bananas will net you the recommended daily intake of fruit for an adult, so don't go overboard. It doesn't necessarily matter what time of day you consume the banana, though. The time of day best suited for a banana depends on your daily activities and preferences. For example, a banana eaten before you exercise can give you energy, while a banana eaten after you exercise will aid in recovery.
If you're trying to avoid a potential energy crash from carbohydrates, eat your daily banana with a protein source like nuts or Greek yogurt. While the carbs from the banana will give you energy by raising glucose, the addition of protein will help stabilize your system to avoid crashing. One thing to keep in mind is that bananas aren't recommended for everyone. While there are other foods with more potassium than bananas, they still might not be the best option for someone with kidney disease or anyone on a low-potassium diet. Eating too many bananas may increase the risk for hyperkalemia, or high potassium in the blood, which can lead to the need for a low-potassium diet. The exact amount of bananas that would lead to hyperkalemia varies by person, but it's better to eat them in moderation just in case.