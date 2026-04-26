What Happens If You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a sweet, delicious fruit that are great to take on the go thanks to their naturally provided packaging. A bonus is that when you're done eating the fruit, the banana peel is a staple of slapstick comedy. Most people who enjoy them have a banana now and again, but true banana enthusiasts might wonder what would happen if you ate a banana every day. Bananas are a great source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C; all of which can lead to beneficial results.

If you eat a banana every day, you'll likely notice an increase in energy because of the B vitamins and carbohydrates in bananas. There's also a chance you'll become more regular. Not only are bananas high in fiber, but they also contain prebiotics which help your digestive system do its job. You may also experience improved hydration and better muscle recovery thanks to the electrolytes found in bananas. If you're currently in the habit of eating a banana every day, you may already have noticed these benefits, but before you run to Trader Joe's for the most popular bananas on the market, there are a few things you should know.