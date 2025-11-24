Let's talk potassium. Mainly, the fact that potassium is just not getting the love it deserves. Too often overshadowed by "superstars" like protein or fiber, potassium's relegation to supporting character status doesn't make sense when you consider the fact that it literally supports several of the processes that keep your body functional on a daily basis. From helping to regulate your fluids to even helping you keep your heart rate steady, potassium is an unsung hero — and its time in the shadows ends today.

Most people immediately think of bananas when it comes to foods that contain potassium. Honestly, we think limiting ourselves to that lone yellow boomerang-shaped fruit is, well, bananas. While a medium banana does offer a respectable average of 425 milligrams, it's far from the only contender in the potassium game.

The truth is, the world of potassium-rich foods is vast, colorful, and surprisingly delicious. This article explores 11 foods with more potassium than bananas. You just might be shocked by a few of them. Not only will you discover new nutrition heavy-hitters, but we'll also show you simple and yummy ways to work each one into your daily meals, snacks, and on-the-go routine.