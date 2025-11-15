14 Unique Pumpkin-Inspired Autumn Menu Items In The US

It's officially pumpkin season, fall is in full swing, and we're leaning all the way in. As the air turns crisp and sweater weather ensues, you could say we're officially obsessed with all the gourd-geously dressed offerings popping up on our autumnal radar. While the classic pumpkin spice lattes we look forward to sipping each season are great, this year we wanted to explore beyond our standard go-to orders.

Lucky for us, America's chefs and bakers are taking the humble pumpkin and transforming it into pure autumnal magic with menus chock-full of creative fall finds. These items are all about innovation, indulgence, and celebrating the season's most iconic ingredient in new and delicious ways. We scoured menus across the U.S. to find the most extra, inspired, and flavor-packed pumpkin dishes that have us drooling long before the first bite. Each item featured is a seasonal delight available at least through Thanksgiving. To learn more about how we picked the featured items, check out our methodology at the end of this piece.