How The Banana Peel Became A Staple Of Slapstick Comedy

Film and entertainment can have a lot of impact on the cultural significance of food and beverages. It's interesting to see all the ways they converge, and while we have tons of advice on red flags to avoid when picking out bananas at the store and how to make a really good banana bread, we've rarely talked about bananas, or more specifically, banana peels, in a comedic setting.

Banana peels became a comedy staple only after bananas became widely available to the American public. This started to happen in the mid to late 19th century. A man named Carl B. Frank popularized the exotic fruit in New York City, which led to an interesting problem: people would just throw their banana peels on the ground. What do banana peels do when left on the ground? They rot, and when banana peels rot, they get slimy and slick. To combat the worrying trend, articles were written, laws were passed, and new manners were decided. It was officially rude to leave banana peels strewn about, and if comedians love anything, it's being rude.

This is probably why the banana peel was incorporated into live shows on the Vaudeville circuit, which heavily relied on physical comedy. Vaudeville was known for its broad humor, bawdy shows, as well as song and dance numbers. One Vaudeville comedian, "Sliding" Billy Watson, claimed that he created the banana peel pratfall; an idea he came up with while watching a man fight to stay on his feet after slipping on one. While we should always be wary of self-proclaimed inventors, banana peels became a classic slapstick prop once Watson put them in his act.