Forget Red Pepper Flakes, This Trick Makes Pizza Even Spicier

If you're anything like me, you love giving your pizza a nice yet subtle kick that blends nicely with the classic dish's core flavors. However, while store-bought red chile pepper flakes or even Calabrian pepper flakes are great on pizza, those who love the taste of a jalapeño pepper can integrate it into their pizzas seamlessly by grating it directly onto the pizza either before cooking or right after pulling it from the oven. This trick has been highlighted on TikTok repeatedly, but many have never even thought of the simple yet effective method.

When it comes to executing this hack, many suggest using a frozen jalapeño to make the grating process easier because a fresh one would likely cause a paste to form from the juices. You'll also want to ensure that your jalapeño is of a more uniform size so it's easier to hold. To add a subtle jalapeño flavor rather than the big one you'd get by adding whole pieces of the pepper to the pie, you'll want to use the finest grater you have to get the job done, with a microplane (one of Ina Garten's all-time favorite kitchen tools) likely being your best bet.