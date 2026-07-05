Canada's Hot Hamburger Sandwich Is One You'll Want To Eat With A Fork And Knife
Even if you don't live in Canada, perhaps you've heard of hot hamburger sandwiches on shows like "Trailer Park Boys" (which is set in Nova Scotia). Even if you have heard of them, it's not easy to imagine what exactly you're getting into if you order one blindly, especially if you're focusing too much on the word hamburger. There's no traditional hamburger bun; no cheese, lettuce, or tomatoes; and most importantly, you'll pick it up with your hands at your own risk since it's absolutely doused in gravy. It's certainly a different way to eat a burger patty, but it's one of those unique Canadian foods everyone should try at least once – it just requires a fork and knife to eat.
Sometimes called a hamburg sandwich, you can find this dish all over Canada and it even shows up on occasion in the northern United States. It's still got a standard hamburger patty, but it's placed on or between toasted, buttered slices of white bread and then doused in hot gravy served with french fries and small veggies like peas and carrots. It's not uncommon to see some peas peppered on top of the sandwich itself, either. On a really good hot hamburger sandwich, the gravy will be layered on top of the patty and then again on top of the bread, meaning there will be so much gravy that you can't even see the bread.
The Canadian burger with gravy on top
With regards to messiness, you might compare the hot hamburger sandwich to sloppy joe sandwiches (there are some great ones around the United States) except with a solid beef patty and a messier exterior. It's got some resemblance to the Danish bøfsandwich, which is a much thicker burger with traditional hamburger buns but which is still thoroughly covered in gravy. In that sense, Canada's hot hamburger sandwich is even less of a traditional burger because it uses slices of bread. You may not even need a top bun, as plenty of folks eat the sandwich open-faced. Although it's usually served with fries, mashed potatoes work too since you've already got the gravy.
If you've made burgers before, a hot hamburger sandwich shouldn't be too intimidating. The online cooking channel Glen and Friends Cooking recommends adding Worcestershire sauce to the ground beef (along with the usual seasonings, like garlic powder and black pepper) when you're assembling the patties. Considering all the vinegar, molasses, and anchovies inside proper Worcestershire sauce, it should pair easily with the gravy (some folks add Worcestershire sauce to the gravy as well). You can amp up the gravy with a spoonful of bouillon after you've got the hamburger patties ready. Once it's prepared, grab a fork, and best of luck.