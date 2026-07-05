Canada's Hot Hamburger Sandwich Is One You'll Want To Eat With A Fork And Knife

Even if you don't live in Canada, perhaps you've heard of hot hamburger sandwiches on shows like "Trailer Park Boys" (which is set in Nova Scotia). Even if you have heard of them, it's not easy to imagine what exactly you're getting into if you order one blindly, especially if you're focusing too much on the word hamburger. There's no traditional hamburger bun; no cheese, lettuce, or tomatoes; and most importantly, you'll pick it up with your hands at your own risk since it's absolutely doused in gravy. It's certainly a different way to eat a burger patty, but it's one of those unique Canadian foods everyone should try at least once – it just requires a fork and knife to eat.

Sometimes called a hamburg sandwich, you can find this dish all over Canada and it even shows up on occasion in the northern United States. It's still got a standard hamburger patty, but it's placed on or between toasted, buttered slices of white bread and then doused in hot gravy served with french fries and small veggies like peas and carrots. It's not uncommon to see some peas peppered on top of the sandwich itself, either. On a really good hot hamburger sandwich, the gravy will be layered on top of the patty and then again on top of the bread, meaning there will be so much gravy that you can't even see the bread.