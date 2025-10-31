The Best Sloppy Joe Sandwiches In The US
Remember being a kid and realizing there were a few rare moments when it was totally fine to make a mess? That's the spirit of the Sloppy Joe. It's kinda like the sandwich that gives you permission, even goads you, "Go ahead, get a little messy."
Of course, not everyone agrees on what a classic Sloppy Joe even entails. Is it the saucy, beefy, Manwich-style classic that graced the school lunch trays of our childhood? Or the New Jersey deli legend, stacked high with cold cuts, Swiss cheese, and slaw, with nary a drop of red sauce in sight? As it turns out, America's definition of what exactly makes a sammy "sloppy" is as varied as its zip codes.
As we scoped out the best Sloppy Joes in the country, we found Southern Joes with pimento cheese playing peekaboo, Midwestern versions that go heavy on sweet-and-smoky barbecue sauce, and some that give Sloppy Joes a spicy kick and Asian-inspired twist. Some are nostalgic bites taking us way back, while others are elevated, like gourmet experiments in a bun. All of them are unapologetically, gloriously messy. So grab an extra napkin, lean in, and join us in remembering what it feels like to eat with joyful abandon. In this rare case, getting sloppy is not only allowed but highly encouraged.
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que - KS
In Kansas City, barbecue goes beyond food and crosses over into bragging rights territory. When Jason Kelce name-dropped Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que as one of his favorite restaurants in an interview, everyone started paying attention. In addition, Anthony Bourdain once crowned the joint as one of his must-visit spots. So it's official. Joe's is sacred ground for lovers of smoke and sauce.
While Joe's is clearly a BBQ heavyweight, how do customers feel about its Sloppy Joe? Who is giving that saucy classic the love it deserves? Turns out, plenty of people. Online enthusiasts rave about Joe's "Smokie Joe," a messy, meaty masterpiece that entirely redefines "sloppy."
Instead of ground beef, a Smokie Joe loads up chopped smoked beef and pulled pork, slow-cooked and drenched in the restaurant's signature barbecue sauce that's equal parts sweet and tangy. Choose regular or jumbo size sandwich, and you'll get nostalgia, comfort, and pitmaster precision all stuffed into one gloriously sauced bun.
Multiple locations
Zaharakos - Columbus, IN
Walking into Zaharakos feels like entering an old-time soda fountain dream, complete with the iconic marble counters, brass taps, and vintage decorations. Yet behind all its charm lies a local legend that deserves just as much attention. We are talking about the eatery's GOM sandwich.
Apparently, "gom" means "sticky" in Greek, and honestly, that says it all. This isn't the cafeteria-style Sloppy Joe you scooped with the butt of your bun in grade school. Think of it like the elevated, cheese-griddled cousin to the traditional. A mix of beef and pork simmered with the perfect blend of spices gets tucked between buttery Texas toast, then grilled until golden and gooey. Add a slice of melty cheese if you'd like (and you absolutely should), and suddenly you're in that delicious gray area between grilled cheese and Sloppy Joe.
Zaharakos claims to have invented this fusion of classics, and fans are here for it, some even taking on insane challenges to eat nearly two dozen in one go.
(812) 378-1900
329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201
Sloppy Buns - Sherman Oaks, CA
Only in LA could a Sloppy Joe show up looking this good. Dressed to impress is an understatement when talking about the joes found at Sloppy Buns in Los Angeles. The company started in a garage, but it's become a full-on obsession in "La La Land." The signature Sloppy Bun takes all the comfort of the classic but upgrades the goods exponentially.
Think Australian Wagyu beef simmered to juicy perfection, melted American cheese dripping just right, and a buttered, toasted bun holding it all together (barely). A little diced onion and dill relish, and suddenly this Sloppy Joe feels brand new. You can double down with Sloppy Fries, fried in beef tallow and loaded with that same saucy Wagyu magic. Or you can really go all-in with the Big Joe: a mashup between Sloppy Joe and smash burger.
Reviewers have rated the sandwich a 10, describing the flavor, sauce, and texture as stellar. Many customers are even left in awe of the way the eatery can elevate this old-school sammy.
(818) 699-0420
15150 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Millburn Deli - NJ
Here's where things really get messy. When you talk about Sloppy Joes in New Jersey, you're not talking saucy ground beef tinged the color of crimson. Nope. Gloves off, folks, because this isn't your typical Manwich sandwich. The New Jersey-style Sloppy Joe is its own species. It's cold, layered, and stacked with deli meats, slaw, and Russian dressing on rye. And if you scoff at it or in any way deem it subpar, prepare to be swiftly corrected.
Luckily, the Millburn Deli knows what's up and makes a mean New Jersey Sloppy Joe. The eatery has been stacking these sandwiches with precision for decades. You have your choice of meats (including turkey, roast beef, ham, corned beef, or pastrami), plus Swiss cheese, creamy slaw, and Russian dressing on rye. Then, the sandwich is cut into thirds.
This Sloppy Joe is packed full, so it may not hold its shape for long. But diners don't seem to mind, and instead, praise its flavor and saucy messiness. Even the customers who are surprised to find that this sandwich is also a Sloppy Joe end up savoring it.
Multiple locations
Schnipper's - New York, NY
There's comfort food, and then there's Schnipper's. Many establishments pale in comparison to this restaurant, leaving you questioning why you ever bought lunch anywhere else. Founded in NYC in 2009, Schnipper's built its rep doing the simple stuff really well, including the good old Sloppy Joe.
All the purists out there will be elated to hear this isn't a reimagined Joe. It's a traditional take, with rich, saucy meat and a soft bun that somehow holds up under the pressure. New Yorkers drop F-bombs of praise over this one. The Sloppy Joe at Schnipper's is such a winner that you can even find online copycat recipes that aim to emulate its flavor.
For those who can't choose between gooey comfort categories, Schnipper's went ahead and made the Mac and Joe, a blend of mac and cheese and Sloppy Joe meat, with no bun required.
Multiple locations
Sloppy Joe's Bar - FL
Since the 1930s, Sloppy Joe's Bar has been a Key West icon. And yes, we are going to be talking about the Sloppy Joe that made history and put this bar on the map. The Original Sloppy Joe Sandwich is simple, just like the era it came from. It features ground beef, celery, onions, and peppers, simmered in a sweet tomato sauce that clings to every bite.
You can add cheese if you want, but really, it doesn't need it. This is a no-frills sandwich you can eat in flip-flops, elbow to elbow with strangers on the barstool, with a background of live music playing, and hopefully even a little sea salt in your hair. That sounds like a very good day.
And to be sure, the bar has since branched out, adding new locations and offering other "sloppy" options, including fries, chicken wings, and pizza. You can even add Sloppy Joe mix to the nachos. Nevertheless, the original sandwich remains at the heart of it all.
Multiple locations
Farley's Sloppy Joes - Brooklyn, NY
The lineup of Sloppy Joes at Farley's perfectly encapsulates the essence of Brooklyn. The sandwiches are unexpected, creative, and a little chaotic in the best way. Also, they're loud with flavor and even show some love to the vegans out there. So yeah, Brooklyn.
Farley's has taken the humble Sloppy Joe and basically built an entire menu around it. There's the Original Joe for the purists, made with brown mustard, Worcestershire, and undisclosed spices. After that, you are on your own, navigating your way through a choose-your-own-slop adventure.
Other options include a Cubano Joe, a Cajun offering, and the Mekong, which brings bright Thai curry, coconut, crabmeat, and fish sauce to the table. The Vegan Sloppy Joe blends Beyond Meat with tamari sauce. Both customers and local news outlets praise the establishment for its quality ingredients and flavorful sandwiches that'll take you back to your childhood.
(347) 365-3022
439 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Town Hall Deli - South Orange, NJ
If there's a Sloppy Joe turf war, this might be where it starts. Town Hall Deli is believed to be the birthplace of the New Jersey-style Sloppy Joe, that cold, triple-decker legend stacked with deli meats, Swiss, slaw, and Russian dressing on rye. Don't confuse it with the Manwich version, because this one's a whole other mood. Locals may compare this deli with Millburn Deli down the road, but customers swear that both establishments serve up noteworthy New Jersey-style Sloppy Joes.
Town Hall Deli has been around since 1927 , and its menu reads like a hall of fame of "Joes." The Original Joe (ham, tongue, Swiss) is history on a plate, and diners praise its flavor and dressings. There's also the Favorite Joe (roast beef, turkey, Swiss) and The Smokin' Joe (egg salad, cream cheese, nova, Swiss), which takes things into left field in the best way. Each whole sandwich seems big enough for two or three people, but you probably won't want to share.
(973) 762-4900
74 1st St, South Orange, NJ 07079
Pizzeria Aroma - Chicago, IL
You'd expect great pizza from a spot called Pizzeria Aroma, but the sleeper hit here? Granny's Sloppy Joe.It's a traditional take on the sandwich made with 6 ounces of ground chuck, diced green pepper and red onion, all simmered in a proprietary sauce and topped with melted provolone on a toasted brioche bun.
One bite of this sandwich might transport you right back to your childhood sitting at grandma's kitchen table, minus the cartoon character plates and kid-friendly glass of milk. At least at Pizzeria Aroma you can order a cocktail.
Pizzeria Aroma has been feeding Chicago since 1999, so it must be doing something right. Redditors and reviewers call these Sloppy Joes some of the best in the Windy City, and other customers cite the high-quality meat, crunchy pickles, and delightful messiness of the sandwich.
(773) 769-4900
5350 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
Dollop Diner - Chicago, IL
An initial glance at the Dollop Diner Sloppy Joe selection, and many of us might step back in surprise. With creativity bordering on the extreme, the Asian Pork Sloppy Joe swaps ground beef for pork, then layers it with chile mayo, pickled red onion, and fresh cilantro, all tucked into a soft potato bun.
It may not be traditional, but oddly enough, that's also exactly why it works. The chile mayo brings heat, the pickled onion cuts through the richness, and the cilantro adds that little snap of freshness. Suffice to say: This Sloppy Joe is definitely an attention grabber.
Customers agree that this flavor bomb of a Sloppy Joe is worth trying. Fans online drool over the sandwich and appreciate the Asian-inspired twist. If you want an offering that breaks all the rules but still keeps your inner kid grinning, this is your move.
773-564-9520
5060 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Moody's Pub - Chicago, IL
In a world where quality Sloppy Joes are often hard to find, Moody's Pub decided that Sloppy Joes deserve better, giving this lesser-loved sandwich a permanent place on its standard menu. And customers are not complaining.
In fact, diners have developed quite an affection for the messy sammy at this Chicago establishment. Customers praise the portion sizes and recommend pairing the sandwich with onion rings. "I have to say that my heart belongs to their sloppy joe," gushes one happy patron on Yelp. This Sloppy Joe is classic and hearty, exactly what you want when the temperature drops and the Windy City feels a little too chilly.
Not only are reviewers enamored with the sandwich, but they also love the pub's cold beers and cozy atmosphere, complete with a fireplace for the winter and patio for the warmer months.
(773) 329-5694
5910 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
Handlebar - Chicago, IL
Handlebar in Wicker Park has been serving vegetarian and vegan dishes since 2003, and the Vegan Sloppy Joe is bringing big main character energy.
It's made with carne de soya (soy meat), tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with slaw, and tucked into a soft brioche bun. It also comes with your choice of side, like sesame broccoli or cashew queso fries.
Customers rave that the taste takes them back to their childhood, rating it off the charts. Even meat-eaters deem the sandwich more flavorful than its carnivorous cousins around town. Local news outlets describe it as sweet, spicy, and messy, like a classier, modern take on the traditional. Clearly, you don't need meat to make a stellar Sloppy Joe.
Few places even attempt a vegan version of this saucy, nostalgic sandwich, struggling to nail the balance of smoky sweetness and hearty texture without beef. Handlebar pulls it off with confidence and flair, proving plant-based comfort food can absolutely slap.
(773) 384-9546
2311 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Longman & Eagle - Chicago, IL
Longman & Eagle is part inn, part gastropub, part whiskey temple, and its Wild Boar Sloppy Joe might be the classiest version of messy you'll ever meet. Served on a soft potato roll with aged cheddar, pickled jalapenos, and crispy onions, it's rich, smoky, and sharp in all the right ways.
The unique choice of wild boar gives it depth and a gamey edge, the cheddar smooths it out, and those jalapeños keep it interesting. Served with fries (or greens if you are feeling fancy), reviewers say it's simple bar food done right, proving Sloppy Joes are far from falling out of style.
The eatery has been serving since 2010. Customers may come for the nearly endless whiskey list, but they often end up staying for what some consider the city's best Sloppy Joe. It's comfort food that grew up but didn't forget its roots.
(773) 276-7110
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Vesper Lounge - Denver, CO
Housed in what used to be the city's most notorious dive, the Vesper Lounge is now the cool older cousin of the Bonanno Concepts family. The vibe here is casual, unfussy, and just the right amount of worn-in.
Expect no fancy mixology or bougie artisan ice, but definitely count on ordering food that punches way above basic bar snacks status. Speaking of, the Housemade Sloppy Joe is a total hit. With saucy ground beef and a slice of American cheese, the sandwich melts together into a glorious mess. Locals on Reddit call it a standout, and they're not wrong.
The Vesper has also already become a go-to neighborhood hangout for Happy Hour, where regulars crowd the bar for strong drinks, easy conversation, and comfort food that never misses. Grab a stool, order a drink, and settle in, because once that Sloppy Joe hits the table, you'll definitely want to stay.
(720) 328-0314
233 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Over the Counter - Columbus, OH
Over the Counter used to be an old-school pharmacy, but now, instead of prescriptions, you'll find a menu full of hearty throwbacks that keep customers returning for more. The main focus here is on sandwiches, and the good news is that there is something for everyone to enjoy, from burgers and BLTs to Sloppy Joes.
In fact, the Sloppy Joe is the star, showcasing saucy beef mixed with red pepper and onion on a soft bun. It comes highly recommended by those who have sampled its savory, sloppy goodness. If you are ever in the area and ask where to go for the best Sloppy Joe, chances are those in the know will send you straight to Over the Counter. Locals swear the restaurant is a little-known treasure, but it deserves a spot on any enthusiast's bucket list.
overthecounterofworthington.com
(614) 846-1107
5596 N High St, Columbus, OH 43085
The Southern General - Johns Island, SC
Let's talk about the Lowcountry Sloppy Joe from The Southern General. It's not your typical cafeteria-style Joe. This one's built with spicy ground pork and beef, red Creole sauce, house pimento cheese, and green tomato chow-chow piled high on grilled local honey bread. Yelp reviewers go full exclamation points mode over this one, showering it with praise.
Suffice to say, this is one crossover between a pimento cheese sandwich and Sloppy Joe that deserves all the buzz it gets. The Southern General's Chef John Simon and his wife, Bhani, keep the restaurant's creative edge sharp. Known for turning comfort food into conversation pieces, the kitchen leans on fresh ingredients and serious sandwich craft. The result is this Sloppy Joe that is so flavorful and personality-packed that customers are left wowed by its flavor and unique twist.
(843) 640-3778
3157 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
Methodology
To choose some of the best Sloppy Joes in the country, we didn't just throw a dart at a map and call it lunch. We scoured Reddit threads, conducted Yelp deep dives, read through regional food forums, and tapped press mentions and local food critics for this list. You will see Chicago scored five spots, because it's a city that takes its comfort food seriously. Plus, the city's featured creative spins on the classic Joe were just too good to ignore. We also made room for regional flair and inventive takes, from smoky Southern versions and elevated gastropub renditions to the New Jersey-style Sloppy Joe.