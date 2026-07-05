The Walmart Dubai-Style Chocolate Cake That's 'Better Than The Candy Bar'
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For all the shady and unlikable things we tend to associate with Walmart's grocery department, there are plenty of unique products the store provides that are legitimately can't-miss. One such product that has recently impressed Walmart customers is none other than its Dubai chocolate cake, a pre-packaged cake that delivers a remarkable take on the increasingly popular flavor combination of chocolate and pistachio.
Produced by Marketside (one of the many Walmart-owned brands), the Dubai chocolate-inspired cake features four unique layers which come together to create a remarkable treat. Sandwiched between two layers of moist, spongy chocolate cake is the classic blend of pistachio ganache and kataifi, which is a pretty clear parallel to what many would expect from a Dubai chocolate cake. However, the cake takes things a step further with a pistachio mousse on top accompanied by small chocolate curls and a chocolate plaque to emphasize the cake's core flavor.
These flavorful components have contributed to the positive reputation the Marketside Dubai Style Chocolate Cake has received. Many have described the cake as legitimately top-tier, and while some have expressed frustration over the cake's relative smallness at just five inches in diameter, the cake's flavor is beloved for being balanced, tasty, and an overall great take on the Dubai chocolate formula.
The rise of Dubai chocolate needs to be studied
The Marketside Dubai Style Chocolate Cake is yet another instance of a Dubai chocolate-inspired sweet treat receiving critical acclaim amongst the masses, with this being merely another example of the trend's global takeover. Ever since the Dubai chocolate bar first went viral on TikTok in late 2023, the combination of chocolate, pistachio, and kataifi has been on everyone's minds. The meteoric rise in popularity of the treat has led to everything from Dubai chocolate milkshakes at Shake Shack to Dubai chocolate pancakes at IHOP. Starbucks has a Dubai chocolate matcha latte which is a company-approved secret menu item that many fans of both the chain and the flavor absolutely adore.
As for Walmart specifically, the cake isn't the retail chain's only foray into the Dubai chocolate craze. You can find countless different Dubai chocolate bars on Walmart shelves, several of which do a remarkable job at satisfying the masses' chocolate, pistachio, and kataifi cravings. But even though Dubai chocolate is everywhere at Walmart, many would argue the Marketside Dubai Style Chocolate Cake is among the best takes on the popular trend that you'll find at the store.