The Walmart Dubai-Style Chocolate Cake That's 'Better Than The Candy Bar'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For all the shady and unlikable things we tend to associate with Walmart's grocery department, there are plenty of unique products the store provides that are legitimately can't-miss. One such product that has recently impressed Walmart customers is none other than its Dubai chocolate cake, a pre-packaged cake that delivers a remarkable take on the increasingly popular flavor combination of chocolate and pistachio.

Produced by Marketside (one of the many Walmart-owned brands), the Dubai chocolate-inspired cake features four unique layers which come together to create a remarkable treat. Sandwiched between two layers of moist, spongy chocolate cake is the classic blend of pistachio ganache and kataifi, which is a pretty clear parallel to what many would expect from a Dubai chocolate cake. However, the cake takes things a step further with a pistachio mousse on top accompanied by small chocolate curls and a chocolate plaque to emphasize the cake's core flavor.

These flavorful components have contributed to the positive reputation the Marketside Dubai Style Chocolate Cake has received. Many have described the cake as legitimately top-tier, and while some have expressed frustration over the cake's relative smallness at just five inches in diameter, the cake's flavor is beloved for being balanced, tasty, and an overall great take on the Dubai chocolate formula.