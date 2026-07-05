The Ina Garten Baked Dish Stanley Tucci Is 'Obsessed' With
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Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten have a lot in common — both are impossibly elegant, intimidatingly down-to-earth American treasures. What's more, while Tucci is most famous for his legendary roles in films like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Julie & Julia," the Italian-American actor boasts plenty of culinary cred. In addition to showcasing regional Italian cuisine on his show "Searching for Italy," he's also shared plenty of his own recipes, such as an elegantly simple four-ingredient frittata and a grilled cheese packed with Italian flavor.
However, like most mere mortals, Tucci also enjoys recipes from celebrity chefs; and given their striking similarities, it's perhaps no surprise he's a fan of Ina Garten. Specifically, he's obsessed with one of Garten's recipes: the tomato & goat cheese crostata from her cookbook "Modern Comfort Food." Tucci gave Garten's crostata a sweet shoutout in his book "What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts)," writing that the legendary television chef "has a recipe for a short-crust pastry tart with leeks, goat cheese, and fresh tomatoes that Emily [Blunt] made a couple of years ago and I have since become obsessed with" (via Allrecipes).
Why Stanley Tucci loves Ina Garten's baked crostata
Stanley Tucci didn't just mention the beloved tomato & goat cheese crostata recipe in his book. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a gorgeous photo of the savory summer tart alongside the recipe, captioned, "Felicity [Blunt] made this. We ate it. We loved it. The second picture is what it once looked like. Thank you brilliant @inagarten." (Evidently, the crostata is a specialty of the Blunt sisters.)
Tucci isn't shy about sharing his brutally honest culinary opinions (for example, he considers one common misconception about Italian food a capital offense and he's not afraid to slam a popular Italian restaurant chain). As such, we can be fairly certain that he truly is obsessed with Ina Garten's tomato & goat cheese crostata, and for good reason. Crostatas are traditional baked Italian tarts that are typically served as sweet desserts, but Garten's version goes savory in the best possible way. The picture-perfect dish contrasts buttery pastry, tart goat cheese, earthy leeks, and juicy peak season tomatoes for an ideal, light-yet-indulgent summer meal; especially when served with "a green salad and a glass of wine," as Tucci recommends in his book. If all of this tart talk has you ready to bake up a flaky pastry-enrobed treat of your own, here are 14 sweet and savory pie recipes to enjoy all year long.