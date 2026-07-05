The Ina Garten Baked Dish Stanley Tucci Is 'Obsessed' With

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Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten have a lot in common — both are impossibly elegant, intimidatingly down-to-earth American treasures. What's more, while Tucci is most famous for his legendary roles in films like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Julie & Julia," the Italian-American actor boasts plenty of culinary cred. In addition to showcasing regional Italian cuisine on his show "Searching for Italy," he's also shared plenty of his own recipes, such as an elegantly simple four-ingredient frittata and a grilled cheese packed with Italian flavor.

However, like most mere mortals, Tucci also enjoys recipes from celebrity chefs; and given their striking similarities, it's perhaps no surprise he's a fan of Ina Garten. Specifically, he's obsessed with one of Garten's recipes: the tomato & goat cheese crostata from her cookbook "Modern Comfort Food." Tucci gave Garten's crostata a sweet shoutout in his book "What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts)," writing that the legendary television chef "has a recipe for a short-crust pastry tart with leeks, goat cheese, and fresh tomatoes that Emily [Blunt] made a couple of years ago and I have since become obsessed with" (via Allrecipes).