Why Customers Say You Should Think Twice Before Buying Costco Milk

Costco has built a reputation around offering some of the best prices around, with the caveat being that you typically have to buy in bulk. That's no problem, usually, but there's one item that doesn't appear to be as good a deal as you'd expect: milk.

There's nothing wrong with Costco's milk apart from the price, mind you, but despite the store's wildly appealing price ratios on most everything else in the store, Costco is one of the worst stores to buy milk from if you want to save money. Getting an exact price comparison is tricky since it seems like they're changing every other day, but currently 2 gallons of 2% milk are listed for a surprising $8.99 ($4.50 per gallon) on Costco's website. Meanwhile, Aldi is selling 1-gallon jugs of 2% milk for a reasonable $3.29. Kroger sells the same for $3.39, and Walmart beats them all at $2.78. While these prices will definitely vary by location and region, the difference between Costco and other stores is pretty clear.

Costco's online prices also differ from what's found in store, but the high milk prices are evident either way. In a Reddit discussion about the store's milk, one commenter said, "Went to Costco today thinking it would be normal and [found] that they raised their price to $8.20." Even with the $0.79 difference, it's plain to see that other grocery stores are beating Costco in the milk department despite the others not claiming to offer wholesale prices. It's still not the worst offender, though. Trader Joe's sells a ½ gallon of organic whole milk for $5.99, and Whole Foods sells 1 gallon of organic 2% milk for $7.49.