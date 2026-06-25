Watch Out Dairy And Beef Lovers, Your Groceries Are About To Be Even More Expensive

The reason we haven't seen a screwworm outbreak in decades is that a group of entomologists came up with a creative (and more importantly, successful) method for getting rid of the bug. Essentially, they bred millions of infertile male screwworms and then released them into affected areas. New World female screwworms can lay hundreds or even thousands of eggs, but they only mate once, which means a huge population of infertile males can effectively eradicate their presence in an area.

Because we already have a solution to this problem, there is a chance the outbreak will be contained before it gets out of hand, but this method still takes time, and StoneX estimates 38% of the American dairy supply to be at risk. The speed with which the government responds to this crisis, along with any new developments in pest control, which have developed since 1982, will determine the scale of the impact.

Keep in mind, the screwworm outbreak isn't going to lead to a deadly dairy recall or anything of the sort since the problem is exclusively affecting the supply chain, not consumer safety. Still, if the outbreak affects even 5% of the dairy supply, it's estimated to lead to a 4% increase in the price of milk, and beef will be similarly affected, according to StoneX's director of dairy market insight.

If you live in Texas or the surrounding area, be sure to keep an eye on pets and children while the screwworm is around, since any small scratch can become an open wound within a matter of hours. Luckily, no cases involving people have been reported yet.