One Major Dairy Recall Led To Multiple Hospitalizations And 2 Deaths

Listeria is responsible for some of the deadliest food recalls to sweep the U.S. Regardless of the reason foods are commonly recalled, we tend to think of those events in terms of a few weeks, not a few years — we move on. So how could a listeria outbreak last a decade?

Foodborne illnesses are actually hard to track, in part because people who are ill often never even seek treatment. A huge part of tracing outbreaks is interviews of those infected, which involves recalling what they ate. It can be exceptionally difficult to remember what you have eaten even a few days ago, never mind months. People infected by listeria couldn't recall if they ate cheese from one of the 13 brands supplied by Rizo Lopez Foods.

It has also historically been challenging to know if outbreaks are related or not. It has taken years of research and DNA testing to really learn when strains of viruses and bacteria are related or identical. Furthermore, information that the federal government receives from state authorities is shared voluntarily, which makes outbreaks even harder to track. Whether we like it or not, foodborne illness will always be part of our food supply chain, but hopefully we'll continue to advance technologies and systems that can detect and stop outbreaks quickly and effectively.