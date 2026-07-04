Why Your Grilled Cheese Never Seems To Get Crispy Enough
Grilled cheese is a seemingly simple dish with very few variables at play relative to other, more elaborate styles of sandwiches. However, making the perfect grilled cheese still has a lot that goes into it, and while many are focused on the type of cheese to use (or not to use) for the grilled sandwich, there are other aspects to consider, like how to successfully get the ideal level of crispiness, which is shockingly difficult to come across. Chef Isaac Bernal, the executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, told The Takeout that "the trick to a perfectly crispy grilled cheese starts with the bread."
Bernal continued, "I always prefer something with a bit of structure, like an artisan sandwich loaf or light brioche, sliced evenly." With this in mind, a sturdy sourdough for grilled cheese sandwiches not only provides a great boost in flavor but also essentially ensures a crispy finish due to its stiffness. "Bread that's too soft tends to trap moisture, which prevents achieving a crispy texture," Bernal added.
Other factors that can contribute to a crispier grilled cheese
Now, using a suitable bread is the most foolproof way to get a nice and crispy grilled cheese, but far from the only thing that affects the sandwich's texture. For example, the temperature that you grill your sandwich at can be consequential. Chef Isaac Bernal said, "One of the biggest mistakes people make is cooking it over high heat. A medium heat works much better because it gives the cheese time to melt while the outside turns evenly golden and crisp."
Furthermore, the amount of butter (or mayonnaise, if that's your thing) that you use for grilled cheese sandwiches can also impact how crispy your sandwich is. Many find that too much butter leads to an incredibly soggy grilled cheese, so spreading it evenly and in moderation is key to succeeding. "I suggest starting with a thin layer of butter on the outside of the bread, cook it slowly, and be patient. If flipped too soon, it doesn't develop a deep golden crust," Bernal added.