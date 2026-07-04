Why Your Grilled Cheese Never Seems To Get Crispy Enough

Grilled cheese is a seemingly simple dish with very few variables at play relative to other, more elaborate styles of sandwiches. However, making the perfect grilled cheese still has a lot that goes into it, and while many are focused on the type of cheese to use (or not to use) for the grilled sandwich, there are other aspects to consider, like how to successfully get the ideal level of crispiness, which is shockingly difficult to come across. Chef Isaac Bernal, the executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, told The Takeout that "the trick to a perfectly crispy grilled cheese starts with the bread."

Bernal continued, "I always prefer something with a bit of structure, like an artisan sandwich loaf or light brioche, sliced evenly." With this in mind, a sturdy sourdough for grilled cheese sandwiches not only provides a great boost in flavor but also essentially ensures a crispy finish due to its stiffness. "Bread that's too soft tends to trap moisture, which prevents achieving a crispy texture," Bernal added.