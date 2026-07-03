The Fix For Meat Packages That Leak In Your Cart (And Everywhere Else)
While most of us are focused on getting the best cut of meat at the butcher shop, there's an aspect of meat shopping that often gets overlooked. Transporting meat from the shop to our homes may seem like a no-brainer until we discover the package of raw meat we bought has leaked its juices onto the shopping cart, the car seat, or the kitchen counter. Although this liquid is mostly water and myoglobin, it can carry harmful bacteria. As such, when these juices come into contact with other foods or surfaces, there's a risk of cross-contamination.
The good news is you can prevent leaks by employing some simple safety measures. Before placing a meat package in your cart, inspect it for tears, punctures, or damaged seals. Many grocery stores provide thin plastic bags or dedicated meat bags at the meat section specifically for containing leaks. Place raw meat packages in one of these plastic bags before adding them to your cart and place them on a flat surface when you do. Consider double-bagging poultry and other meat packages you know are prone to spill. It's also wise to place meat in your cart last. If you're traveling a long distance, store the meat in an insulated tote bag or a hard-sided cooler with ice or frozen cold packs to slow microbial growth. Once you've arrived home, transfer the meat to the fridge or freezer right away.
What to do if a meat package leaks anyway
Unfortunately, even if you take precautions, leaks can still happen. And even if the red juice in meat packaging isn't actually blood, you should still learn to address it properly before it makes a mess. For starters, avoid placing raw meat with other grocery items. If you are still at the store when it starts leaking, ask for assistance to contain the issue. If you are no longer at the store and the leak occurs inside a reusable grocery bag, remove all contents right away and discard any food products that might have come into contact with the juices to avoid the risk of contamination.
If the leak happens in your vehicle, immediately clean up the mess using paper towels to absorb as much of the liquid as possible. Once you can, clean the affected area with a solution made of 1 tablespoon of bleach mixed with 1 gallon of water. Then, dispose of any paper towels, wipes, or cloths you used and be sure to wash your hands thoroughly.
When at your home, if you notice the original meat packaging has torn or split open, transfer the meat to a clean, food-safe container or a resealable freezer bag. Don't forget to inspect adjacent groceries and surfaces for signs of contamination and address them accordingly.