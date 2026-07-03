The Fix For Meat Packages That Leak In Your Cart (And Everywhere Else)

While most of us are focused on getting the best cut of meat at the butcher shop, there's an aspect of meat shopping that often gets overlooked. Transporting meat from the shop to our homes may seem like a no-brainer until we discover the package of raw meat we bought has leaked its juices onto the shopping cart, the car seat, or the kitchen counter. Although this liquid is mostly water and myoglobin, it can carry harmful bacteria. As such, when these juices come into contact with other foods or surfaces, there's a risk of cross-contamination.

The good news is you can prevent leaks by employing some simple safety measures. Before placing a meat package in your cart, inspect it for tears, punctures, or damaged seals. Many grocery stores provide thin plastic bags or dedicated meat bags at the meat section specifically for containing leaks. Place raw meat packages in one of these plastic bags before adding them to your cart and place them on a flat surface when you do. Consider double-bagging poultry and other meat packages you know are prone to spill. It's also wise to place meat in your cart last. If you're traveling a long distance, store the meat in an insulated tote bag or a hard-sided cooler with ice or frozen cold packs to slow microbial growth. Once you've arrived home, transfer the meat to the fridge or freezer right away.