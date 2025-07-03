How Long Do Ice Packs Stay Cold In A Cooler?

If you're planning a picnic or taking perishables on a long trip, you might want to know in advance how long your ice packs will last; after all, perishables can only be safely stored in temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. But with the many types of ice packs and many brands of coolers available, it's probably no surprise that there isn't a straight answer to this question.

In the most general situation with generic ice packs and an unspecified and inexpensive cooler, your ice probably won't last 24 hours. If you leave an ice pack out in the open, it only stays cold for around four to six hours, so every hour beyond that depends on the quality of your cooler.

So, what kind of cooler options are out there? On one end of the spectrum, military-grade equipment can maintain a 32-degree temperature for up to five days. On the other, a $5 cooler from a discount store will only extend your ice pack's life by an hour or two, if you're lucky.

The best-of-the-best option isn't really available to civilians, but we can still do better than that discount cooler. The first step, however, is to choose between a soft cooler and a hard cooler.