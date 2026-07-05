The Long Island Iced Tea Ratio That Actually Tastes Good (But Is Still Just As Boozy)

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A Long Island iced tea is infamously one of the booziest drinks one can order at a bar, yet when it's carefully crafted by a skilled bartender you wouldn't know that from the taste. Fred Siggins, the author of the soon-to-be-released book "Equal Parts Cocktails: The Simple Ratio for Spectacular Drinks" shared the ratios he uses for a Long Island iced tea with The Takeout so all the folks who want to make cheaper cocktails at home can craft one that's on par with the $20 drink sold at your local watering hole.

Most (if not all) recipes for the classic cocktail call for equal parts of liquor (free poured like a bartender for extra flair), but some stray from using identical portions when it comes to the lemon juice and will add in a sweetener, like simple syrup. Not Siggins' recipe, though. His version calls for ¾ ounce of vodka, gin, tequila, Cointreau, white rum, and lemon juice. The Coke is the exception, which is added to the iced glass until it's almost halfway full.

These proportions ensure the drink doesn't come off as overly boozy because keeping everything equal promotes harmony within the glass. "The reason a Long Island iced tea doesn't taste that strong despite containing a lot of alcohol is balance, which is a key element of equal parts cocktails," Siggins said. "Mixed drinks in general were invented as a way to make powerful spirits more palatable by balancing them with dilution, sweetness, sourness, and sometimes bitterness and spice. The Long Island iced tea has all of those things, which help to make it dangerously drinkable."