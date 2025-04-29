When To Use A Highball Glass For Your Favorite Cocktails
The type of cocktail glass you use speaks volumes about the drink it holds. Using the right glass adds functionality to a cocktail and doubles as a cool way to show off your bartending talent. But for some reason, the highball glass presents confusion and mystery in both its name and its purpose. That's why The Takeout turned to Deen Sayers, beverage director at The Stand Restaurant and Comedy Club in New York City.
"Highball glasses are specifically designed for spirit-forward cocktails that are typically carbonated and served over ice," Sayers explains. "The tall, narrow shape is important for many reasons — it helps to maintain the drink's carbonation, keeps it colder for a longer period, and visually showcases the layering of the spirit and mixer." As Sayers points out, the highball's moderately tall, cylindrical shape makes it a popular choice for cocktails that combine a spirit with a non-alcoholic mixer. "Classic examples that thrive in a highball include the Gin & Tonic, Scotch & Soda, Vodka Soda, and Dark 'n Stormy," Sayers shares. "The shape directs aromatic compounds upwards, enhancing the overall sensory enjoyment of the cocktail."
Best substitute for a highball glass
"If a highball glass isn't available, the best substitute is a collins glass," Sayers says. "It shares a similar tall, straight-sided shape and volume, making it functionally equivalent for most highball recipes." The biggest difference between a highball glass and a collins glass is the liquid volume they hold. Highball glasses will hold 8 to 12 ounces, while a Collins glass holds 10 to 14 ounces.
If you don't have a highball or a collins glass, you still have options. "If you don't have luck there, try a tall water glass," Sayers recommends. As long as your glass is tall and has enough room for some ice, your spirit of choice, and a mixer, you're good. However, there is one type of glass to bypass. "Avoid using short, wide glasses," Sayers says. This includes rocks glasses, which are designed for serving spirits and hold smaller volumes of liquid and ice than the highball glass.