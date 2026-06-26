The Costco Bakery Find That Customers Are Calling 'Cold Scrambled Eggs With Blueberries'
Costco's been busy lately, whipping up new bakery finds for customers to enjoy. But you can't hit a home run at every at-bat. One of its most recent confectionery creations, a blueberry custard pie, sounds like it has potential — after all, what's not to like about velvety custard and tart blueberries coming together to perk up your taste buds? Unfortunately, many folks who have tried the new dessert indicated that Costco struck out with this one.
In the subreddit r/Costco, netizens took to their favorite discussion forum to ask questions or voice their opinion about Costco's latest brainchild, and the reviews were overwhelmingly negative. One particularly scathing review stated, "It tastes kinda bad. Like cold scrambled eggs with blueberries." That was quickly followed up with an amendment from another person who sampled the pie, who said, "Cold watery bland scrambled eggs."
Some more diplomatic descriptions of the blueberry custard pie may not have been as harsh, but still implied it should probably be added to the list of Costco bakery items to avoid. "We got it, it's ok. Kinda plain besides the berries dumped on top," wrote one Redditor. Another similarly tame but unfavorable analysis read, "I definitely felt like it needed a compote or something. Very bland custard and crust in my opinion. Decent but wouldn't buy again." One reason they might not want to purchase the dessert a second time, despite it being "decent," comes down to what some view as a high price tag for such a mediocre bakery item.
More problems with Costco's bakery find
It wasn't just the bland, "cold scrambled eggs" taste that people found off-putting about Costco's blueberry custard pie. A few also thought the asking price of $18.99 was a little absurd. "I don't think $19 is very attractive," one person opined in a thread in the subreddit r/Costco. Another seemed blown away by the audacious cost, writing, "Holy crap, that's a $19 pie." That amount might not be an outrageous ask if the pie was receiving glowing reviews (hey, the company has to make up for the loss it takes on its inflation-proof hot dogs somehow). But considering the disappointing custard isn't the only problem with the pie, it does seem a bit egregious.
Another beef folks had with Costco's bakery item was centered around Costco's sometimes questionable produce. One concerned Redditor wrote, "I would be a little worried about the fresh blueberries on it. My berries from Costco are generally good but I've either gotten them moldy or had them go moldy within a couple days a few times." Another person shared that unease, noting, "They're not even cooked in syrup so these will definitely mold fast."
While some worried about the blueberries spoiling, someone else questioned the way they were added to the dessert, writing, "It's super easy to bake a custard-y pie at home with the fruit integrated. Dumping it on top after the bake is such an odd choice." Overall, it appears most people think the confection falls flat in terms of taste, visual appeal, and price. If these customers are to be believed, Costco's latest bakery find is a trifecta of disappointment.