The Costco Bakery Find That Customers Are Calling 'Cold Scrambled Eggs With Blueberries'

Costco's been busy lately, whipping up new bakery finds for customers to enjoy. But you can't hit a home run at every at-bat. One of its most recent confectionery creations, a blueberry custard pie, sounds like it has potential — after all, what's not to like about velvety custard and tart blueberries coming together to perk up your taste buds? Unfortunately, many folks who have tried the new dessert indicated that Costco struck out with this one.

In the subreddit r/Costco, netizens took to their favorite discussion forum to ask questions or voice their opinion about Costco's latest brainchild, and the reviews were overwhelmingly negative. One particularly scathing review stated, "It tastes kinda bad. Like cold scrambled eggs with blueberries." That was quickly followed up with an amendment from another person who sampled the pie, who said, "Cold watery bland scrambled eggs."

Some more diplomatic descriptions of the blueberry custard pie may not have been as harsh, but still implied it should probably be added to the list of Costco bakery items to avoid. "We got it, it's ok. Kinda plain besides the berries dumped on top," wrote one Redditor. Another similarly tame but unfavorable analysis read, "I definitely felt like it needed a compote or something. Very bland custard and crust in my opinion. Decent but wouldn't buy again." One reason they might not want to purchase the dessert a second time, despite it being "decent," comes down to what some view as a high price tag for such a mediocre bakery item.