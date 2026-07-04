Give Coleslaw A Flavorful Twist With This Single Addition
When you picture a big bowl of cool, crunchy cabbage slaw, you probably think of one of two styles. Is it on the sweet side and mayo-based, like KFC's delicious coleslaw; or does it have a tangy dressing made with vinegar, like the Carolina coleslaw popular at summer barbecues? If you look beyond these classic options toward surprising coleslaw ingredients you've likely never considered using, you'll unlock a whole new world of salads and side dishes.
This is where sweet and sour sauce comes in. It's usually made with some combination of a sweetener, vinegar, ketchup, and soy sauce. And like the name of the condiment suggests, it has both the sugar and acid needed to balance out the slight bitterness of the cabbage and other raw vegetables. It's also pleasantly salty and packed with umami.
However, if you just toss the shredded cabbage and carrots with enough of the tangy sauce to coat everything, the end result will likely be too sweet for most palates. Whether you're using a store-bought bottle or your go-to recipe, you'll probably need to dilute it some. This can be done in a few different ways. Adding a splash of water or neutral oil is the most straightforward method, and it'll soften the flavors without changing the profile. If you like your coleslaw on the zippier side, opt for some lime juice, lemon juice, or vinegar (rice, white distilled, white wine, and apple cider varieties will all work). If you're making a homemade sweet and sour sauce, simply cut back some on the sugar, ketchup, or both.
Jazz up sweet and sour coleslaw
You could always combine a sweet and sour sauce-based dressing with your go-to coleslaw vegetables and call it a day, but it makes just as much sense to lean into a pan-Asian-inspired flavor profile. Adding in a squeeze of sriracha or a spoonful of gochugaru would bring some welcome heat, while toasted sesame seeds or oil would add a delectable, nutty quality. If you find your mix needs more salt, instead of reaching for the shaker, add a bit of soy sauce, fish sauce, or miso paste.
In addition to cabbage and carrots, consider using bell peppers, scallions, jalapeños, broccoli, shelled steamed edamame, sugar snap peas, or blanched green beans. Fruits also make for a flavorful addition to coleslaw's base — try orange segments, pineapple chunks, or diced mango to start. For a pop of fresh flavor, toss in tender herbs such as Thai basil, mint, or cilantro. And for added intrigue, finish off the bowl with a sprinkle of sliced almonds, chopped roasted peanuts, crushed crunchy ramen noodles, or a spoonful of the best brand of chili crisp, Lao Gan Ma.