Give Coleslaw A Flavorful Twist With This Single Addition

When you picture a big bowl of cool, crunchy cabbage slaw, you probably think of one of two styles. Is it on the sweet side and mayo-based, like KFC's delicious coleslaw; or does it have a tangy dressing made with vinegar, like the Carolina coleslaw popular at summer barbecues? If you look beyond these classic options toward surprising coleslaw ingredients you've likely never considered using, you'll unlock a whole new world of salads and side dishes.

This is where sweet and sour sauce comes in. It's usually made with some combination of a sweetener, vinegar, ketchup, and soy sauce. And like the name of the condiment suggests, it has both the sugar and acid needed to balance out the slight bitterness of the cabbage and other raw vegetables. It's also pleasantly salty and packed with umami.

However, if you just toss the shredded cabbage and carrots with enough of the tangy sauce to coat everything, the end result will likely be too sweet for most palates. Whether you're using a store-bought bottle or your go-to recipe, you'll probably need to dilute it some. This can be done in a few different ways. Adding a splash of water or neutral oil is the most straightforward method, and it'll soften the flavors without changing the profile. If you like your coleslaw on the zippier side, opt for some lime juice, lemon juice, or vinegar (rice, white distilled, white wine, and apple cider varieties will all work). If you're making a homemade sweet and sour sauce, simply cut back some on the sugar, ketchup, or both.