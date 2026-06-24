This Trader Joe's Cheese Is Back, And It Has Customers Running: 'I Wait All Year For It'

Whereas most cheeses can be used in various ways because they melt well, Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese is a different beast in that it might be best enjoyed when dunked into marinara or pizza sauce. As people commenting on that same Reddit thread were discussing various ways they like to enjoy the product, one person inquired about using it to top pizza. However, someone quickly shot down that idea while still giving the cheese its due praise. "It doesn't really melt ... kind of gets a crispy skin thing going on ... it's delicious," they said.

Still, just because it isn't as melty as other cheeses doesn't mean it won't benefit from being heated. On the contrary, many Redditors indicated that's the only way anyone should eat it (as does Trader Joe's). As you might imagine, there was some debate about the best way to heat it. "I cut slices and stick them in the microwave for 30-60 seconds, and it's yummy," one person said. Another Redditor took a different approach, saying, "I air fry slices of it and top it on crackers."

According to some, not heating it results in a lackluster texture and flavor. "You most definitely want to toast it! It's not like harmful to eat cold, but it's got a (to most people) unpleasant squeaky texture," one person wrote. Someone slightly disagreed with that description, but likewise recommended eating it warm. "It's not squeaky like cheese curds. It's very crumbly when it's cold. The taste is also different cold," they said. The general consensus seems to be that the product is terrific — it just needs a little help from heat.