The Hands Down Cheapest Pizza Chains Of 2026

The question of how much a pizza should cost has no easy answers, since it depends on the pizza. You can pay under $5 for a cheap frozen pizza, or you can shell out over $40 at New York City's oh-so-exclusive Ceres Pizza. With a time machine and big bucks to burn, you could even go back to the 2010s and drop $10,000 on the world's most expensive pizza. If you're looking at chain pizzerias, however, the answer is ... still probably more than you're hoping. Then again, in a world where a food truck burrito costs $15, dropping $20 on a pizza big enough for two (or maybe three) isn't such a bad deal. There are a few chains out there that can feed you for even less than that.

We've listed the prices of a standard, 14-inch cheese pizza with a hand-tossed or original crust from each chain. Since prices vary by region, we chose locations in the Chicago area (or as close as we could get). We've also provided the prices for similarly sized pepperoni pizzas, since pepperoni is America's favorite pizza topping. As certain chains are constantly offering coupons and promos that will save you more money, we've noted any significant savings that don't appear to be time-limited to help you score the cheapest deal possible.