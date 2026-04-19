What Made The World's Most Expensive Pizza Worth $10,000

How much should pizza really cost, anyway? What was once a fairly inexpensive meal has gotten pricier in recent years. While pizza chains have been able to keep their basic pies in the $10 to $20 range, specialty or artisanal pizza can cost $30 or more. Slices at major sports and music events can start at $10, and a $41 price tag for two slices and a can of Coke at Coachella made news this year. But all of these pale in comparison to a pizza made in Salerno, Italy, that cost $10,000.

The Louis XIII pizza was a 20-centimeter (almost 8-inch) pie for two made by pizza master Chef Renato Viola sometime around 2017, though the exact year isn't well documented. Though considered pan-size by industry standards, the Louis XIII was anything but average. It was a luxury dining experience that included exotic ingredients, expensive booze, careful craftsmanship, and flashy presentation.

Key to the pizza's ranking on the list (by Luxatic) are its toppings, which included cognac-flamed Norwegian lobster and three rare types of champagne-marinated caviar: Kaspia Oscietra Royal Prestige, Oscietra Royal Classic, and Beluga Kaspia caviar. The pizza was also topped with prawns and shrimp from the Mediterranean, Murray River pink salt from Australia, and seven types of cheese, including buffalo mozzarella (Mozzarella di Bufala), and Parmigiano Reggiano (which isn't just a fancy way of saying parmesan cheese). The crust was even lightly dusted with edible gold.