The Exclusive New York City Pizzeria That Sells Cheese Pizza For Over $40 A Pie

While it's clear that spending $42 on a pizza is far more expensive than what you'd find at most pizzerias in the country — the average price ranges from about $16 to $20 per large cheese pizza, depending on the region — there's something about Ceres Pizza that makes the high price tag feel more justified. After all, Adam Richman describes the pizza shop as how "fine dining chefs approach the old school New York pizza."

The restaurant first opened in January 2025 by two chefs with experience working at Eleven Madison Park — a restaurant that was able to claim an elusive three stars on the Michelin Guide in 2012. Since then, Ceres has garnered immense levels of hype from customers, with its long wait times and lines down the block giving it an air of exclusivity. A major reason for this hype is the restaurant's one-of-a-kind dough. Made with three different kinds of flour and sourdough starter, the dough is arguably the biggest aspect of what makes Ceres shine. Jacob Serebnick even said so in his aforementioned discussion with Richman, claiming, "The dough is always sort of the star."

Nevertheless, it's important to note that not everyone has bought into the excitement surrounding Ceres Pizza; the high price point has made some hesitant to give it a shot, while others have deemed the restaurant overrated due to how widely praised it has become. However, no one restaurant can please everybody, and the pies at Ceres are the kind of food you need to try yourself to see if they truly live up to the hype.