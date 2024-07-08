The Largest Pizza Chain In The US Isn't Actually A Pizza Place

When on the hunt for a quick, budget-friendly slice, you might be a dedicated Domino's customer, or perhaps the Hot-N-Ready style of Little Caesars is what calls to you. Both chains have thousands of locations across the U.S., so the convenience is undeniable. But you might be surprised to know neither of these well-known brands is the largest pizza chain in the U.S.

In fact, other popular chains like Pizza Hut and Papa John's do not hold the top spot for being the largest pizza chain in the nation either. Based on the number of locations, the largest pizza chain in the country is Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Hunt Brothers Pizza is not a standalone pizza chain — instead of following the standard franchise model like its competitors, it simply sells ordering kiosks, frozen pizzas, and ingredients to convenience stores. Despite this unconventional growth strategy, it has managed to reach more than 9,500 locations throughout the East, South, and Midwest. Here's how these pies managed to outgrow the competition on a national scale.