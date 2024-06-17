Out Of DiGiorno's 4 Deadpool & Wolverine Pizzas There Is One Clear Villain

"It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno." This might be the only thing you remember about DiGiorno. I'll admit that outside of this tagline and bready crusts, I didn't think DiGiorno had much more to offer. But its latest limited-time pizzas, released to promote the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie, may just prove me wrong.

While DiGiorno is known for its rising crust, in recent years the brand has done its best to branch out and expand its repertoire. Just last year, DiGiorno released new Classic Crust pizzas that are thin and crispy, and a quick look on the brand's website shows it also offers croissant, stuffed, crispy pan, and other crust varieties.

In addition to the crust experimentation, DiGiorno has expanded its lineup by collaborating with Marvel to release four limited-time pizzas based on the heroes of the upcoming movie "Deadpool & Wolverine." The Wade Special, Gimme Chimi, Spicy Wolvie Pie, and Maximum Pep will all be available starting today, June 17. All four pizzas cook at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 minutes and feature a Classic Crust. I tasted them all to see which ones were worth seeking out for pizza-loving Deadpool fans. While I enjoyed most of them, in this comic book-inspired pizza release there was one clear villain.

