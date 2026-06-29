Order Your Own Italian Soda At Starbucks In 2 Easy Steps

As more and more people have decided to control their intake of coffee (for one reason or another), alternatives to the morning staple have become increasingly popular across the United States. While the most obvious example of this is the dirty soda trend (which you can replicate at Starbucks), there's also the Italian soda trend, which consumers can create at Starbucks with ease.

For those unaware, Italian soda is the simple combination of sparkling water and flavored syrup. So, if you want to skip out on the sugar and caffeine involved with both soda and coffee to instead focus on the delicious flavors offered by Starbucks' syrups, ask for a few pumps of syrup in an ice cup and then buy San Pellegrino from the cooler. Once you've checked out, combine them together to create a great-tasting Italian soda.

This is a hack that some online commenters have been swearing by as of late, and it's a pretty great bargain, all things considered. While there's no official price for a cup of just syrup and ice (and thus the price at your local Starbucks can vary), some report it cost them less than $1. Because of this, the bottle of Pellegrino will likely be the more expensive of the two. If you're a sparkling water connoisseur who's willing to bring a bottle from home, you can save even more money by only purchasing the syrup cup.