If You Don't Have Swig Near You, Here's How To Order A Dirty Soda At Starbucks

It's clear to see that Swig and its dirty sodas have become trendy in recent years, and that's unlikely to end anytime soon. The dirty soda craze is, in large part, due to the rising popularity of Mormon culture through shows like "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" shining a light on Utah and its love of soda shops which is taking over the country faster than Swig itself can expand. Thus, dirty soda fans outside of Swig's reach are looking for alternatives.

While restaurants like McDonald's jumped at the opportunity to serve Dirty Dr. Pepper and other Crafted Sodas, Starbucks customers are looking for a way to enjoy this style of drink with the delicious ingredients the world's largest coffee chain has to offer. Luckily, ordering a dirty soda from Starbucks can be done, but it requires you to put it together yourself by adding either Olipop or Poppi to your cup of ice along with crea, and syrup. With these simple steps, you can enjoy this delicious drink at your local Starbucks.

Dirty soda fans have been experimenting with this menu hack at Starbucks and sharing the results online for some time now, but it's gotten more popular with the introduction of Poppi to the chain's menu in March 2026. This has led to people discovering and sharing their favorite combinations, such as the Coconut Root Beer Float (which combines Olipop Root Beer with coconut milk) and the self-explanatory Shirley Temple Poppi with coconut cold foam.