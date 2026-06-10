If You Don't Have Swig Near You, Here's How To Order A Dirty Soda At Starbucks
It's clear to see that Swig and its dirty sodas have become trendy in recent years, and that's unlikely to end anytime soon. The dirty soda craze is, in large part, due to the rising popularity of Mormon culture through shows like "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" shining a light on Utah and its love of soda shops which is taking over the country faster than Swig itself can expand. Thus, dirty soda fans outside of Swig's reach are looking for alternatives.
While restaurants like McDonald's jumped at the opportunity to serve Dirty Dr. Pepper and other Crafted Sodas, Starbucks customers are looking for a way to enjoy this style of drink with the delicious ingredients the world's largest coffee chain has to offer. Luckily, ordering a dirty soda from Starbucks can be done, but it requires you to put it together yourself by adding either Olipop or Poppi to your cup of ice along with crea, and syrup. With these simple steps, you can enjoy this delicious drink at your local Starbucks.
Dirty soda fans have been experimenting with this menu hack at Starbucks and sharing the results online for some time now, but it's gotten more popular with the introduction of Poppi to the chain's menu in March 2026. This has led to people discovering and sharing their favorite combinations, such as the Coconut Root Beer Float (which combines Olipop Root Beer with coconut milk) and the self-explanatory Shirley Temple Poppi with coconut cold foam.
How to make Starbucks dirty sodas even better
The true beauty of the Starbucks dirty soda hack is undoubtedly its use of the delicious creams and syrups that Starbucks has to offer, as these exclusive add-ons make the chain unique from other dirty soda vendors. However, because Starbucks stopped selling its in-house soda, Fizzio, several years ago, some may be disappointed by the limited selection of beverages to work with. Not to worry: One of the many great things about Starbucks is its limited restrictions when it comes to bringing in outside food and drink to its lobby. Outside of alcohol, there are no explicit rules that say you can't bring your own drinks when visiting Starbucks, with many baristas online saying they rarely have an issue as far as this policy is concerned so long as the patron buys something to go alongside it. This means you can bring in your own can of pop to enjoy in a Starbucks dirty soda if prebiotic sodas like Poppi and Olipop aren't your thing.
Unsurprisingly, this opens up a world of possibilities for making dirty sodas at Starbucks. Obviously, classic dirty soda combinations like Diet Coke, coconut syrup, and cream become available, but so do more unique and lesser-known combos that can be made with a nice Starbucks twist. A favorite of mine is adding Brown Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, and some vanilla cold foam to ginger ale; a mixture that really brings the staple beverage to a whole new level.