Why Aldi Tofu Has Customers Running To The Store
It's not often you read about tofu flying off store shelves, except when it comes to Aldi's Earth Grown organic extra firm tofu. After seeing the hype this tofu is getting across the internet, it's times like these that I wish I didn't live in one of the only U.S. states without a single Aldi location.
Recently, a Reddit user posted about the grocery store's tofu, writing, "Aldi tofu is peak" and "it's so good." They also highlighted the $1.55 price tag, though it's increased to $0.20 at the time of writing. Tofu is typically one of the cheapest sources of protein at grocery stores, usually priced around $2 to $3 or higher for a 14-ounce block depending on factors such as whether it's organic, non-GMO, or a premium brand. At $1.75 for organic tofu, Aldi's price is unheard of.
The thread has garnered nearly 50 comments, many of them echoing the same sentiment as the original poster with remarks like, "I'll literally never buy tofu anywhere else, especially since it's 2x the price (at least) at other grocers. The texture is so good too; it's one of their best value products imo," and "I buy at least one a week and keep a couple frozen."
Other comments offered several suggestions for quick, easy, inexpensive, and delicious meals using the tofu. These included shredding and baking it with barbecue sauce for a dish similar to pulled pork, adding small chopped cubes to miso soup, or crisping it in the air fryer or oven before adding it to curries.
Why Aldi tofu may stand out from the rest
If you've never had tofu or don't eat it often, just as with any food, the quality can vastly differ. Speaking from personal experience, some brands can have a "beany" smell and taste, which may result from compounds that develop during soybean processing and production methods. I've also found that some name brands of extra firm tofu have a creamier texture, which can contribute to overall better tasting dishes.
According to comments on a Facebook post, many said Aldi's tofu is just as good as name brands. One Facebook user wrote, "Tofus vary a lot by brand so it may depend on what you're used to, but you can't beat the price! I find it's comparable to the firm or very firm Nasoya brand." While there are many major brands behind Aldi's own products, it's unknown if Aldi's organic extra firm tofu is produced by the same manufacturer as the fan-favorite Nasoya.
If you're near an Aldi and are tofu-curious, all you have to lose is $1.75 for multiple servings of a complete protein. While that may even seem like a gamble in today's economy, avoiding the most common mistakes people make with tofu and using a good-tasting one like Aldi's may make it your new favorite budget-friendly grocery staple.