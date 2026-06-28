Why Aldi Tofu Has Customers Running To The Store

It's not often you read about tofu flying off store shelves, except when it comes to Aldi's Earth Grown organic extra firm tofu. After seeing the hype this tofu is getting across the internet, it's times like these that I wish I didn't live in one of the only U.S. states without a single Aldi location.

Recently, a Reddit user posted about the grocery store's tofu, writing, "Aldi tofu is peak" and "it's so good." They also highlighted the $1.55 price tag, though it's increased to $0.20 at the time of writing. Tofu is typically one of the cheapest sources of protein at grocery stores, usually priced around $2 to $3 or higher for a 14-ounce block depending on factors such as whether it's organic, non-GMO, or a premium brand. At $1.75 for organic tofu, Aldi's price is unheard of.

The thread has garnered nearly 50 comments, many of them echoing the same sentiment as the original poster with remarks like, "I'll literally never buy tofu anywhere else, especially since it's 2x the price (at least) at other grocers. The texture is so good too; it's one of their best value products imo," and "I buy at least one a week and keep a couple frozen."

Other comments offered several suggestions for quick, easy, inexpensive, and delicious meals using the tofu. These included shredding and baking it with barbecue sauce for a dish similar to pulled pork, adding small chopped cubes to miso soup, or crisping it in the air fryer or oven before adding it to curries.