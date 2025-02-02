Tofu doesn't have the best reputation for a few reasons. First, it has been plagued with health myths. We'll get this out of the way first: Eating tofu is very unlikely to cause men to grow large breasts. This rumor started because once, in 2008, a male individual drank 12 cups of soy milk every single day, and this may have caused their breast tissue to grow. But let's be honest: Most people do not consume anywhere near this much soy, so the risk is minimal.

Secondly, some believe that tofu is linked with a higher risk of breast cancer. But actually, plenty of research confirms this is not the case and there is not a link between consuming soy-based foods and cancer. In fact, some studies have indicated that there is a chance foods like tofu could even reduce the risk of breast cancer, but more research is needed.

But health isn't the only reason people avoid tofu. Many believe that it is boring and bland with no flavor. And it can be — but only if you're not seasoning it, marinating it, or cooking it correctly, just as you would with most foods. When prepared well, tofu is bursting with potential. It can be added to everything from stir-fries to curries to soups. Tofu is protein-packed, cholesterol-free, and an incredibly versatile addition to your diet. So you know what not to do with this humble soy-based ingredient, here are some of the most common mistakes people make with tofu.