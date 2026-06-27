Trader Joe's Baked Cheese Crunchies Vs Cheetos: Which Is Better?
Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.
Cheetos safely belong among products like, say, Twinkies or Oreos that define entire styles of snack foods. But while the Oreo may be the definitive sandwich cookie, it's among 10 foods with shady origin stories, practically copying Hydrox wholesale. Even if they're not technically the first of their kind, after trying Oreos and their Walmart dupe, Twist & Shout cookies, I found Oreos superior. Cheetos, however, may not be the best in their class — there are those who think the best cheese puffs aren't Cheetos but Jax Cheese Curls, for instance.
For a more direct dupe of classic Cheetos, I picked up a bag of Baked Cheese Crunchies from Trader Joe's, in addition to its Flamin' Hot Cheetos-equivalent Spicy Cheese Crunchies. Ahead are my thoughts on original Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and their Trader Joe's counterparts. Find out whether or not the Trader Joe's Cheetos dupes are better than their inspiration.
Taste test: Trader Joe's Baked Cheese Crunchies and Spicy Cheese Crunchies
The first thing I noticed about my Trader Joe's Baked Cheese Crunchies was that they tasted more natural than my memory of Cheetos. Comparing the two snacks' ingredients and nutritional facts, I found that the Trader Joe's dupe wasn't actually more natural by any significant metric. My leading theories, then, are that it either uses slightly less cheese powder — hence a less blatant artificiality — or includes a stronger cheese in its seasoning. Complementing that cheesiness was a prominent baked corn flavor. The two combined nicely. Texturally, the Trader Joe's product absolutely delivered on the crunchiness promised by its name.
Spicy Cheese Crunchies' original run lasted from 2018 to 2021, before Trader Joe's Flamin' Hot Cheetos dupe returned in March of 2026. My Spicy Cheese Crunchies, purchased just months after their return, retained every quality of their spice-less counterpart, simply adding a hot pepper flavor added to that solid base. Notably, they still tasted like cheese, whereas Flamin' Hot Cheetos taste purely spicy, even if the latter's ingredients technically list cheese powder. The Trader Joe's spice is a dead ringer for the flavor of Hot Cheetos, so the foremost quality that makes Spicy Cheese Crunchies distinct from the product that inspired it is the way its spice is underscored by a perceptible cheesiness.
Taste test: Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Since I tried Baked Cheese Crunchies first, I was curious from the jump if my Cheetos really would taste less natural than their Trader Joe's dupe. That impression did, in fact hold up. Overall, my standard Cheetos were less cheesy — their seasoning tasting more like the powder from a boxed mac and cheese than the real thing — and their flavor dissipated faster. Like with the Trader Joe's Baked Cheese Crunchies, I picked up a prominent baked corn flavor, which ended up even more important given that their cheese component was on the weaker side. I probably would have enjoyed my Cheetos more if I hadn't tried the Trader Joe's dupe first, because those set an expectation that the Cheetos just couldn't quite match.
Of all four snack products I tried, Flamin' Hot Cheetos was my single favorite. That said, I couldn't help but feel like that was at least somewhat due to personal nostalgia. To me, Hot Cheetos taste like fiery pepper accented by a limelike tang, and this experience with Hot Cheetos delivered just the flavor I was anticipating. Putting my personal affinity for Hot Cheetos aside, however, I felt that the Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies were the more interesting product, emulating the Hot Cheetos spice and accentuating that with a quality cheese powder. In other words, I liked the Hot Cheetos more, but to anyone without a childhood attachment to Hot Cheetos, I would recommend Spicy Cheese Crunchies as the tastier product.
Final verdict: Is the Trader Joe's dupe better or does the original reign supreme?
Cheetos are so synonymous with baked crunchy cheese snacks, for lack of a better descriptor, that most people would probably refer to the Trader Joe's dupe as Trader Joe's Cheetos over the product's actual name. It was a surprise, then, that I found the Trader Joe's Cheetos and its spicy counterpart each superior to its name-brand inspiration.
Deciding between regular Cheetos and Baked Cheese Crunchies was easy, when the latter's flavor was cheesier with no drawbacks to detract from that significant advantage. Flamin' Hot Cheetos vs. Spicy Cheese Crunchies was a closer battle, especially since my preference was for the former. It's perhaps fair to say, then, that the Trader Joe's dupe isn't so wildly superior that it can overcome childhood nostalgia. Nevertheless, I'm analyzing these snacks as objectively as possible, and taking nostalgia out of the equation, Trader Joe's makes the superior spicy baked crunchy cheese snack. In other words, there's a reason Spicy Cheese Crunchies earned a spot on The Takeout's list of Trader Joe's 12 absolute best name-brand food dupes. Most importantly, retaining the flavor of the original product's cheese powder underneath its hot pepper spice results in a more complex and ultimately more interesting flavor, helping Trader Joe's earn an upset over the competition from Cheetos.
How do Trader Joe's and Cheetos' prices and nutritional content compare?
At my local Trader Joe's, a 7-ounce bag of either Baked Cheese Crunchies or Spicy Cheese Crunchies totals $2.49. Meanwhile, at the closest Albertsons, 8.5-ounce bags of Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos retail for $5.49. To practically the same extent as 12 name brand dupes you'll find for cheap at Dollar Tree, then, the Trader Joe's dupes cost quite a bit less per ounce than name brand Cheetos.
A 28-gram serving — the same size-per-serving listed on all four products — of Baked Cheese Crunchies totals 130 calories, 6 grams of fat, 1 of which is saturated fat, 180 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. One serving of Spicy Cheese Crunchies equals 130 calories, 6 grams of fat, 0.5 of which is saturated fat, 230 milligrams of sodium, 17 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of protein.
The same quantity of regular Cheetos totals 160 calories, 10 grams of fat, 1.5 of which is saturated fat, 200 milligrams of sodium, 15 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. Finally, a serving of Flamin' Hot Cheetos equals 160 calories, 11 grams of fat, 1.5 grams of which is saturated fat, 210 milligrams of sodium, 15 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of protein. No single product, then, is nutritionally superior by any significant metric.
Methodology
I picked up my Baked Cheese Crunchies and Spicy Cheese Crunchies from my nearest Trader Joe's in the suburbs of Las Vegas, before grabbing bags of Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos from the closest Albertsons. I tried all four products in one sitting.
Typically, I like to taste the off-brand dupe before its name-brand counterpart, so that I can assess it on its own terms as much as possible. I decided to try Baked Cheese Crunchies first, tasting them in a large enough quantity to solidify my thoughts on their flavor and texture before moving on. I had Cheetos second rather than the spicy Trader Joe's dupe, so that my palate wouldn't be affected by spice. Only after noting down my initial thoughts on the regular Cheetos did I move on to first the Spicy Cheese Crunchies, and finally the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Once I had recorded detailed thoughts on each product, I returned to each of them, in no particular order, to better understand how they compared to one another. All my analyses are based entirely on this experience, and no past thoughts on any of the featured products.