Trader Joe's Baked Cheese Crunchies Vs Cheetos: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Cheetos safely belong among products like, say, Twinkies or Oreos that define entire styles of snack foods. But while the Oreo may be the definitive sandwich cookie, it's among 10 foods with shady origin stories, practically copying Hydrox wholesale. Even if they're not technically the first of their kind, after trying Oreos and their Walmart dupe, Twist & Shout cookies, I found Oreos superior. Cheetos, however, may not be the best in their class — there are those who think the best cheese puffs aren't Cheetos but Jax Cheese Curls, for instance.

For a more direct dupe of classic Cheetos, I picked up a bag of Baked Cheese Crunchies from Trader Joe's, in addition to its Flamin' Hot Cheetos-equivalent Spicy Cheese Crunchies. Ahead are my thoughts on original Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and their Trader Joe's counterparts. Find out whether or not the Trader Joe's Cheetos dupes are better than their inspiration.