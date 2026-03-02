Trader Joe's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dupe Is Back Just When We Lost All Hope

Although Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies bear a strong resemblance to Flamin' Hot Cheetos, their makeup couldn't be more different. They both utilize cornmeal and vegetable oil as a base, but when it comes to the seasoning, the road forks. Whereas the Frito-Lay snack contains a host of artificial colors that give the product its signature flaming shade, Trader Joe's version gets its color from a combination of turmeric, vegetable juice, and paprika. Chili pepper is primarily responsible for the heat in TJ's bagged munchies, which can't be found in Chester Cheetah's red-hot nosh of choice amongst the many hard-to-pronounce ingredients like disodium guanylate and sodium diacetate, just to name a couple.

As expected, fans of the snack are celebrating their triumphant return. On the subreddit r/traderjoes, one Redditor wrote, "Grabbed a bag today after I saw this post, and I will be going back for more tomorrow." There's also a nostalgia factor at play for some, with one person commenting, "OMG, my diet in college during finals was always giant iced black coffees and Spicy Cheese Crunchies!!" Still, that fiery heat is a double-edged sword, with one saying, "THESE ARE BACK?!?!? Omg ... my poor stomach." Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies are officially back, but eat at your own peril.