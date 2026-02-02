The Customer-Favorite Trader Joe's Bread That You Can't Buy Anymore
The gods give and they take, oftentimes in the form of our favorite grocery store treats that we grow fond attachments to. In this walk down memory lane, we're recalling a fan-favorite baked good from Trader Joe's, the chain known for its fervent following, thanks to items like its soup dumplings, surprisingly stellar frozen Mandarin Chicken (which you can dress up to look like takeout), and plenty of other mealtime staples.
There's one bread item that people swore by, called pancake bread, meant to emulate a stack of pancakes. The label read that it was "a twist on a buttermilk short stack baked into a sweet, moist loaf." The pancake bread was discontinued sometime in March of 2025, and users took to social media platforms like Instagram, with commenters saying things like "This is the worst news I've heard all year," and "They always discontinue stuff that seems universally liked." If you didn't get a chance to try it (like me), one user on Reddit likened it to "a maple-hinted coffee cake loaf."
You can request that Trader Joe's bring back its pancake bread
For those of you who mourn the loss of this pancake bread (the company explained why it discontinues items in a podcast episode once), Trader Joe's does allow you to petition them directly and request the return of an item. There's a form on the company's website that allows you to do so, which explains, "We do not enter into the decision to discontinue a product lightly. We understand that it can be disappointing – devastating, even. We are Trader Joe's customers too, after all. With that in mind, we welcome you to share your thoughts about a product you miss. We make no guarantees, but we do take customer requests into account when we develop new products or revisit old favorites."
The company does note that the form is one-way, so you won't be engaging directly in a conversation with anyone in a corporate office. But if you'd like to make your voice heard about things like the pancake bread or discontinued fan-favorite frozen foods, just know that Trader Joe's keeps an ear to the ground. It's not uncommon for items to return to store shelves, so your input is part of the Trader Joe's future planning process. Some goodbyes don't have to be forever.