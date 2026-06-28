Cook Pork Chops In This Flavorful Ingredient Once And You'll Never Go Back

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Pork chops are consistently among the most underrated cuts of meat. They often get a bad reputation because not everyone knows how to prepare them to be as delicious as possible. While the juiciest pork chops are made with the dry brine technique, the key to making them as flavorful as you can has to do with what you cook them in. Above all else, cooking pork chops using lard rather than butter or oil will absolutely revolutionize the dish and give you the best results imaginable if done correctly.

We discussed the use of lard with Jess Pryles, live-fire cooking expert and judge on the upcoming Food Network series "Pitmasters," who gave us some insight. "Lard is a great fat for cooking pork chops because it naturally complements the flavor of the meat," Pryles explained. "Since it's rendered pork fat, it adds richness without fighting the flavor of the pork, and it helps build a really good crust." She added that it works particularly well with pan-searing.

While lard is often unfairly maligned, it is truly one of the best things you can integrate into your pork chop recipe. In fact, Pryles even noted that her upcoming cookbook, "Prime Cuts: The Complete Guide to Choosing, Understanding, and Cooking Meat," features a recipe for making lard at home for use in such dishes. "It's a staple in my household and a great way to transform your trimmings into something amazing," she said.