This Popular Steakhouse Chain Is Missing From Just One US State

Many restaurant chains seem ubiquitous in the United States due to their reach and number of locations within the 50 states. However, while chains like McDonald's legitimately have locations in all 50 states (and the five major inhabited territories, at that), some incredibly popular restaurants fall just short of that distinction. One of the most notable of these is none other than Texas Roadhouse, which has a presence in 49 of the 50 states, with the only state missing out on the popular steakhouse being none other than Hawaii.

That's right, despite having roughly a little more than 5% as many total locations as McDonald's in the United States, Texas Roadhouse can't be found in the newest and most distant state to the mainland. Hawaii, being the sole outlier among the 50 states, came to be all the way back in 2014 when the first Texas Roadhouse location in Alaska opened up in Anchorage, allowing the largest city in America's largest state to enjoy all the delicious food and incredible deals that Texas Roadhouse has to offer.