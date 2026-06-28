The Rude Costco Behavior That Leaves Employees Feeling Like Maids

Grocery store employees, we're sorry. You've been upfront with the public, letting us know the customer behaviors you really hate; from arriving minutes before a store's closing time to leaving perishable items in non-refrigerated aisles. And you've told us that talking on the phone at checkout or touching certain foods with our grubby hands are among the surest ways to earn a less-than-polite name at a grocery store. Now, Costco staffers have taken to social media to inform us about another bad habit that's getting their collective goats. Namely, leaving food sample containers and other trash strewn throughout the store's aisles.

In a thread on the subreddit r/Costco, employees have voiced their frustration about having to pick up after customers throughout the store. A post from last year shared an image of a plastic cup containing murky liquid and a crumpled paper sample container perched atop beverage cases, with the post summing up employees' feelings succinctly: "Members, we are not your maids. We have trash cans in every aisle."

Redditors on this thread (and a separate thread on the same topic) quickly offered their two cents on customer littering. "I [watched a] lady put her trash in one of the bread racks," wrote one poster. "I was looking right at her and she watched me look at her and she still did it and I said there's a garbage can at the end of the aisle and she just left there and walked away." A few Costco employees offered a tough but most likely effective solution: "Memberships should be more exclusive and revoked for the people doing this."