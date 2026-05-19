The Gross Customer Behavior That Makes Grocery Store Employees Cringe

It's easy to forget that other people can see what you're up to. Grocery store employees catch shoppers eating unpurchased produce more often than they'd prefer, according to Reddit. "I do not know how many times I want to beg people not to sample the way they do. I work produce. I can provide a sample product for customers. But if it's something you eat whole, like berries or grapes, stop, please stop taking it out of the bag and throwing it in your mouth. If you really knew the amount of just everything that ends up on a product, you would be just as disgusted."

Casually munching on grocery store produce means one either trusts the produce is clean (it's not) or chooses to overlook the truth for a mid-shopping snack. In the same Reddit thread, the original poster and employees shared the horrors they've seen firsthand. "I see little kids actually wipe their noses on things all the time. Grown adults spitting seeds and pits into bags with the stuff they just 'sampled', and then put them back."

There's no way to know if what you're eating has been sneezed on, dropped, or licked. The possibilities are endless when it comes to the produce's journey from the farm to your mouth. Sometimes, what makes the produce unsanitary is intentional. One Redditor wrote, "I've seen teenagers shove apples down their pants and rub them around before putting them back. Obviously, I cleaned those... but imagine the ones I didn't know about." If you want to try something before purchase, there's a way that doesn't involve eating produce that's as nasty as a grocery cart.